Here’s how you can still get Jio Summer Surprise offer

We already updated you with the news of withdrawal of Jio Summer Surprise offer. We are getting many queries from those who are yet to subscribe this offer. So, we are mentioning 3 points below, read them carefully and I hope that will answer all your doubts.

1. Jio has made the announcement that it will withdraw the offer, but is yet to withdraw the offer and hasn’t given any specific time frame for the withdrawal so, it can happen tonight, tomorrow or after that.

2. Those who have already subscribed to this offer will be eligible to enjoy the complimentary services.

3. If you haven’t subscribed to Summer Surprise offer, do it now and you will be eligible to get the 3 months complimentary service. You have to do it before the withdrawal of the offer.

If you still have a query, then do let us know in the comments below.