Jio to withdraw Summer Surprise offer
Around a week back, Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani announced Jio Summer Surprise offer for the Jio Prime customers, however Jio will now have to withdraw as TRAI has issued an advisory to Jio to withdraw the Summer surprise offer.
In its press statement Reliance has said that, “Jio is in the process of fully complying with the regulator’s advice, and will be withdrawing the 3 months complimentary benefits of JIO SUMMER SURPRISE as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days. However, all customers who have subscribed to JIO SUMMER SURPRISE offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer.”
This statement from Reliance makes things really interesting! Reliance hasn’t mentioned any specific date for the withdrawal of this offer. What it means is that,
- Those who have subscribed to the Jio Summer Surprise offer will get this offer
- Since the offer is yet to be withdrawn, so those who are yet to subscribe still have a window to subscribe this
Our advice to those who are yet to subscribe to the Summer Surprise offer is, do it right now if you were willing to subscribe this offer as we don’t have a date on which it might be withdrawn.
Do let us know your thoughts on this, in the comments below.
50 Comments on "Jio to withdraw Summer Surprise offer"
Hi sir, I haven’t taken the prime membership yet If I recharge now will I be eligible for summer surprise offer?
Recharge it at the earliest and you will be eligible to get the offer as Jio is yet to withdraw it.
Thank you so much sir, I just recharged my number with Rs 99+303.
Great! I am yet to do it. Will do it tonight :D
Ooooh shit!
I only enrolled for prime membership not recharged 303₹. 🙄🙄
I did it just now ….
I recommend u to do it now ….
They say it will take a few days ….. Atleast u can recharge today for Summer offer.
