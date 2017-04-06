Jio to withdraw Summer Surprise offer
Around a week back, Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani announced Jio Summer Surprise offer for the Jio Prime customers, however Jio will now have to withdraw as TRAI has issued an advisory to Jio to withdraw the Summer surprise offer.
In its press statement Reliance has said that, “Jio is in the process of fully complying with the regulator’s advice, and will be withdrawing the 3 months complimentary benefits of JIO SUMMER SURPRISE as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days. However, all customers who have subscribed to JIO SUMMER SURPRISE offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer.”
This statement from Reliance makes things really interesting! Reliance hasn’t mentioned any specific date for the withdrawal of this offer. What it means is that,
- Those who have subscribed to the Jio Summer Surprise offer will get this offer
- Since the offer is yet to be withdrawn, so those who are yet to subscribe still have a window to subscribe this
Our advice to those who are yet to subscribe to the Summer Surprise offer is, do it right now if you were willing to subscribe this offer as we don’t have a date on which it might be withdrawn.
Do let us know your thoughts on this, in the comments below.
106 Comments on "Jio to withdraw Summer Surprise offer"
Not fair on TRAI’s part! 😢
well this came as a very horrible surprise, I knew other telecom operators were jealous but to go this far just to stop Jio from giving free data to customers is too much, now we know what there true faces r!!
but still if u hv already done the rechage of 303 before today 12:00 AM, u’ll still get the benefits!!
I had already recharged rs99 for prime membership and rs 149 recharged before 1st april. How i ll get jio summer offer? Should i recharge balance amount 303- 149 or need to recharge 303. Then 149 will be loss for me
Do fast 303 before april 6th or as soon as you can and after July your 149 will be activated as u have done before. So no loss. I have done the same.so only in august u need to recharge again
S u can recharge 303 by recharging 303 u get summer offer and u recharged 149 will be continue after Summer offer ends….
now rchg with Jio Prime 303 plan & u’ll get the benefits upto September 2017.
If i do now, at 0:33, will i get the offer.?
You have to recharge again with 303 to be eligible for the summer surprise offer. Your 149 recharge will be get used in the month of August only.
I just now did recharge through mobikwik app
I am eligible for offer ryt?
Yes, you are
Can I recharge now….????
I had already booked jio prime worth Rs 99 as well as Rs 303 recharge for both my jio sims within 30th march last week. And i am lucky to get this benefit of summer surprise 😲
Jio yet to withdraw the offer so, we can recharge now 303 to eligible for summer surprise.
I have already done 149 plan on 20th march, will the offer applicable for me? If not how can i migrate to 303?
Just recharge 303 soon
If you recharge with 303 plan,then you are migrated to summer surprise for 3 months
Nope, you have to recharge with 303 or higher
Aaj raat se pahele krvale to atcha hai, baaki bharosa nai
You can do Rs. 303 or above recharge to get the Summer Surprise offer. Rs. 149 with which you recharged earlier will be applicable after summer surprise offer, if you will subscribe to it.
Hi I recharged with 303 rs before 3 days am I eligible for summer surprise offer ??or only this month ?
Yes,you are eligible
You will get it for 3 months as per the update from Jio. Keep on following us and if there is any change in it you can read it here.
By the time the decision is implemented, it will be 15 the April 2017.
Quite possible! Let’s see what happens.
Jus nw I have made a recharge of 303 hoping that, I will get summer surprise offer. Thank you for posting this amazing article by letting know before itself..
Welcome Tharun. Do like our Facebook Page – https://fb.com/mobigyaan for more such updates
Bad news for jio users those who have not subscribed to the Jio Summer Surprise offer yet.. :(
Not yet! They still have some time to subscribe it.
Yes team your view is right…
Hi sir, I haven’t taken the prime membership yet If I recharge now will I be eligible for summer surprise offer?
Recharge it at the earliest and you will be eligible to get the offer as Jio is yet to withdraw it.
Thank you so much sir, I just recharged my number with Rs 99+303.
Great! I am yet to do it. Will do it tonight :D
Ooooh shit!
I only enrolled for prime membership not recharged 303₹. 🙄🙄
I did it just now ….
I recommend u to do it now ….
They say it will take a few days ….. Atleast u can recharge today for Summer offer.
Recharge it at the earliest and you will be eligible to get the offer as Jio is yet to withdraw it.