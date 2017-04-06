Reliance Jio Infocomm

Jio to withdraw Summer Surprise offer

By Puneet Jain
Around a week back, Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani announced Jio Summer Surprise offer for the Jio Prime customers, however Jio will now have to withdraw as  TRAI has issued an advisory to Jio to withdraw the Summer surprise offer.

In its press statement Reliance has said that, “Jio is in the process of fully complying with the regulator’s advice, and will be withdrawing the 3 months complimentary benefits of JIO SUMMER SURPRISE as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days. However, all customers who have subscribed to JIO SUMMER SURPRISE offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer.”

This statement from Reliance makes things really interesting! Reliance hasn’t mentioned any specific date for the withdrawal of this offer. What it means is that,

  1. Those who have subscribed to the Jio Summer Surprise offer will get this offer
  2. Since the offer is yet to be withdrawn, so those who are yet to subscribe still have a window to subscribe this

Our advice to those who are yet to subscribe to the Summer Surprise offer is, do it right now if you were willing to subscribe this offer as we don’t have a date on which it might be withdrawn.

Do let us know your thoughts on this, in the comments below.

Kumarjeet Atarthy

I had already booked jio prime worth Rs 99 as well as Rs 303 recharge for both my jio sims within 30th march last week. And i am lucky to get this benefit of summer surprise 😲

15 hours 53 minutes ago
15 hours 53 minutes ago
Palla

Jio yet to withdraw the offer so, we can recharge now 303 to eligible for summer surprise.

13 hours 5 minutes ago
13 hours 5 minutes ago
Gaus

I have already done 149 plan on 20th march, will the offer applicable for me? If not how can i migrate to 303?

16 hours 2 seconds ago
16 hours 2 seconds ago
Litu

Just recharge 303 soon

13 hours 6 minutes ago
13 hours 6 minutes ago
VIPUL SAKLANI

If you recharge with 303 plan,then you are migrated to summer surprise for 3 months

15 hours 34 minutes ago
15 hours 34 minutes ago
Deadpool

Nope, you have to recharge with 303 or higher

Aaj raat se pahele krvale to atcha hai, baaki bharosa nai

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 hours 38 minutes ago
Puneet Jain

You can do Rs. 303 or above recharge to get the Summer Surprise offer. Rs. 149 with which you recharged earlier will be applicable after summer surprise offer, if you will subscribe to it.

15 hours 55 minutes ago
15 hours 55 minutes ago
Ashok Raval

Hi I recharged with 303 rs before 3 days am I eligible for summer surprise offer ??or only this month ?

16 hours 28 minutes ago
16 hours 28 minutes ago
VIPUL SAKLANI

Yes,you are eligible

15 hours 34 minutes ago
15 hours 34 minutes ago
Puneet Jain

You will get it for 3 months as per the update from Jio. Keep on following us and if there is any change in it you can read it here.

15 hours 54 minutes ago
15 hours 54 minutes ago
Shajan

By the time the decision is implemented, it will be 15 the April 2017.

16 hours 32 minutes ago
16 hours 32 minutes ago
Puneet Jain

Quite possible! Let’s see what happens.

15 hours 54 minutes ago
15 hours 54 minutes ago
Tharun raj

Jus nw I have made a recharge of 303 hoping that, I will get summer surprise offer. Thank you for posting this amazing article by letting know before itself..

16 hours 41 minutes ago
16 hours 41 minutes ago
Puneet Jain

Welcome Tharun. Do like our Facebook Page – https://fb.com/mobigyaan for more such updates

16 hours 39 minutes ago
16 hours 39 minutes ago
EUB TANI

Bad news for jio users those who have not subscribed to the Jio Summer Surprise offer yet.. :(

16 hours 48 minutes ago
16 hours 48 minutes ago
Puneet Jain

Not yet! They still have some time to subscribe it.

16 hours 41 minutes ago
16 hours 41 minutes ago
Ankit Kr

Yes team your view is right…

16 hours 54 minutes ago
16 hours 54 minutes ago
Ajay Thakur

Hi sir, I haven’t taken the prime membership yet If I recharge now will I be eligible for summer surprise offer?

17 hours 6 minutes ago
17 hours 6 minutes ago
Puneet Jain

Recharge it at the earliest and you will be eligible to get the offer as Jio is yet to withdraw it.

16 hours 46 minutes ago
16 hours 46 minutes ago
Ajay Thakur

Thank you so much sir, I just recharged my number with Rs 99+303.

15 hours 57 minutes ago
15 hours 57 minutes ago
Puneet Jain

Great! I am yet to do it. Will do it tonight :D

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
15 hours 53 minutes ago
Rahul Kashyap

Ooooh shit!
I only enrolled for​ prime membership not recharged 303₹. 🙄🙄

17 hours 13 minutes ago
17 hours 13 minutes ago
Shivam Baghel

I did it just now ….
I recommend u to do it now ….
They say it will take a few days ….. Atleast u can recharge today for Summer offer.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 hours 34 minutes ago
Puneet Jain

Recharge it at the earliest and you will be eligible to get the offer as Jio is yet to withdraw it.

16 hours 45 minutes ago
16 hours 45 minutes ago
1234
