LeEco receives $2.2 Billion investment from property developer Sunac

China based technology conglomerate LeEco has been facing financial problems since last year, and, things haven’t gotten any better for this company. In the wake of cash crunch, the company back in April this year dropped its plans of acquiring electronics maker Vizio, and then, the company also laid off 70% of its workforce in the US. However, the situation now seems to get better as LeEco has received $2.2 Billion of investment from property developer Sunac China Holdings.

LeEco has received a total investment of 15.04 Billion Yuan ($2.2 Billion) from Sunac. The company will be investing 6.04 Billion Yuan through its subsidiary Sunac Real Estate in LeEco’s Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp by acquiring a stake of 8.61%.

Besides, Sunac will also be investing 1.05 Billion Yuan in LeEco’s film production company Leshi Pictures, and, 7.95 Billion Yuan in Leshi Internet’s subsidiary Leshi Zhixin. Well, this investment in Leshi Picture and Leshi Zhixin will get Sunac a stake of 15% and 33.5% respectively.

With this investment, Sunac said that they will be working closely with LeEco in areas such as intelligent hardware, real estate and smart homes.

That said, this fresh flow of cash will certainly help LeEco to overcome its financial difficulties and continue their work on smartphones, film, sports, electric and driver-less vehicles markets.

