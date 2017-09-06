Lenovo K8 Plus with 5.2-inch display, Dual Rear Cameras and 4000 mAh battery launched in India
Contents
After launching the K8 Note in India around a month ago, Lenovo has today launched yet another smartphone in the K8 series in India, which is dubbed Lenovo K8 Plus.
Design wise, the Lenovo K8 Plus looks similar to the K8 Note, and, it flaunts the same full-metal uni-body construction. However, contrary to what the name suggests, the Lenovo K8 Plus is smaller than the K8 Note. The K8 Note sports a 5.5-inch display whereas the K8 Plus sports a 5.2-inch display.
Speaking of the innards, while the K8 Note was powered by Helio X23 deca-core processor, the K8 Plus comes with P25 octa-core processor. However, the K8 Plus is offered in 3 and 4 GB RAM variants, but, the internal storage on both of them is 32 GB. That said, you can expand the external storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.
The biggest highlight of the Lenovo K8 Plus is the dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of 13 MP and 5 MP cameras. Another noteworthy feature of the K8 Plus is its battery. Like the K8 Note, the K8 Plus also ships with a huge 4000 mAh battery which should get through a day with ease.
Apart from all this, the Lenovo K8 Plus also comes with dedicated programmable Music Key, TheaterMax support as well as Dolby Atmos audio.
Lenovo K8 Plus Specifications
- Display: 5.2-inch IPS display, Full HD Resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3
- Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back
- CPU: Up to 2.5 GHz octa-core processor, 16nm MediaTek Helio P25 (MT6757CD) SoC, 64-bit
- GPU: Mali-T880 MP2
- Memory: 3/4 GB RAM LPDDR3
- Storage: 32 GB eMMC internal storage, Expands up to 128 GB via MicroSD card (Dedicated Slot)
- Rear Camera: Dual Cameras 13 MP + 5 MP, dual-tone LED flash, 1080p video @30fps
- Front Camera: 8 MP, LED Flash, 1080p video @30fps
- Connectivity: Micro USB port, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
- Others: Dolby Atmos Audio, Dedicated Music Key, TheaterMax
- Cellular: 4G network, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM)
- Colors: Fine Gold, Venom Black
- Battery: 4,000 mAh (non-removable)
Lenovo K8 Plus Price in India and Availability
- Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹10,999
- Price of 4 GB RAM + 32 storage variant: To be announced
- Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart. Sale starts from tomorrow at 12 pm
Lenovo K8 Plus Launch Offers
- Extra 15% on Flipkart Fashion and Lifestyle
- Buyback Guarantee of up to ₹5000
- Moto Pulse 2 headphones worth ₹1699 for ₹599
- Up to ₹10,000 of on exchanging your old smartphone
- 5W Bluetooth Speaker worth ₹1899 for ₹1199
- Up to 30 GB additional 4G data to Jio users
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!