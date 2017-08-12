LG Q6 Hands-on [Images]

LG Q6 is just unveiled a few days back, and it seems that the design resembles the flagship LG G6. Flaunts a metallic unibody design, the LG Q6 comes with minimal edges FullVision display with a resolution of Full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels). Here’s the hands-on with LG Q6.

LG Q6 Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision Display with 18:9 aspect ratio

LG UX 6.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor

3 GB LPDDR3 GPU: Adreno 505

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP 100-degree wide-angle

32 GB internal, expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card Cellular: 4G LTE support, dual Nano SIM

Micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio Other: Face Recognition, MIL STD-810G military grade certification

Astro Black, Ice Platinum, Terra Gold Battery: 3000 mAh

₹14,990 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India

LG has brought the FullVision display with minimalist edge i.e. the least borders on the sides, to the midrange segment. Here’s the deal, it looks like a lite variant of the LG G6 which is currently the top-end smartphone from LG. LG Q6 is light in weight, robust, and feels fantastic. It is MIL STD-810G military grade certified.

The metallic frames on the sides are strong (made out of 7000 series aluminum), grippy and it all fits in one hand despite being a 5.5-inch. The display is a Full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels) with a wider 18:9 aspect ratio. The screen is almost borderless and looks great.

As it is priced in the mid-range category, the LG Q6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Soc which is the entry level chip from Qualcomm paired with 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 32 GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 2 TB via a Micro SD Card. Since LG G6 is a flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 821 SoC, 4 GB RAM and dual rear cameras, the LG Q6, despite looks very identical, has a mid-range hardware.

What’s missing on the phone is a fingerprint scanner, while even the cheapest smartphones come with fingerprint scanners, the LG Q6 doesn’t come with one. Further, there are no touch buttons on the bottom area, all you have are the internal onscreen navigation buttons just like we saw on the LG G6.

In terms of camera, it uses a 13 MP camera on the rear side and a 5 MP wide-angle camera (100-degree) on the front end with Face Recognition. Unfortunately, it doesn’t offer dual cameras, the Chinese rivals come with dual cameras in this price range. There is no inclusion of the flash on the front side while the rear side has a single LED flash.

During the first few hours of usage, we didn’t notice any lags on the phone. The octa-core processor should handle most daily apps just fine without any issues. Out of the box, the LG Q6 has Android 7.1.1 Nougat with LG UX 6.0 skin on top. The same software we saw on the LG G6 with native Android N features. You can use the multi-window, as well as the Quick Switch, Direct Reply, Quick Shortcuts and a few more

On the bottom, we didn’t find the type-C USB port, but instead, the usual Micro USB port. There are two microphones one on the top and another on the bottom alongside a 3.5 mm headphones jack. The sides contain a power button on the right, two separate volume buttons on the left, two trays, one for dual SIM and one for MicroSD.

LG Q6 is priced at ₹14,990 and it is available in Astro Black, Ice Platinum, Terra Gold colors and exclusively on Amazon India. LG offers a 1-year warranty with free screen replacement within 6 months of purchase.

What are your thoughts on the new LG Q6 smartphone with FullVision display?