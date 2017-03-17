Contests

It’s time for another Smartphone Giveaway at MobiGyaan and this time it’s the Vivo V5 Plus, the perfect selfie smartphone. It comes with Dual Cameras on the front (20 MP + 8 MP) along with the moonlight flash. It take beautiful selfies, you can check them out in our full review of Vivo V5 Plus.

To participate in MobiGyaan Vivo V5 Plus Giveaway, you need to do the the following 5 things.

4. Which feature/s of Vivo V5 Plus do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

5. Fill this form

[]
1
First Namefull name
Last Namefull name
Contact Numbercontact number
Your Facebook Profileyour full name
MobiGyaan Vivo V5 Plus Giveaway
Terms and Conditions

  1. By participating in the giveaway you agree with our terms and conditions
  2. The Giveaway will end on 2nd April 2017 11:59 pm
  3. Name of the winners will be announced on 10th April 2017

Winner Declaration

We thank every participant for participating in this giveaway. The winner of this giveaway is Liu Min Han. Congratulations Liu! Those who didn’t win, please don’t lose heart, we will announce more giveaways soon.

Gokul B
The new Vivo V5 Plus’s feature that dazzled me by it’s 20MP + 8MP (dual) Cameras. No other smartphones these days have incorporated this feature and which it amazed me. Usually the smartphones will be having greater pixel rear Camera and much relatively less pixel at front. But in Vivo V5 Plus, it’s just that both rear and front cameras are having higher pixels and that the front cameras(20MP + 8MP) has been made for the “Perfect Selfies”. Having a Mammoth Octa-core 2.0 GHz Processor and it’s good battery life I ve been getting reviews are the next best features… Read more »
1 month 10 days ago
Hitesh shetty

Its main feature is basically the dual front camera set up but it also high in ram and on board storage is good too I wish display could have been better though

1 month 10 days ago
Adithya Baliga

*Best camera
*Battery life
*Good Display

1 month 10 days ago
Vrinda Dhyani

The front camera is the star of the show here and so we begin with that. The Vivo V5 Plus uses a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and an additional 8-megapixel sensor for depth. The latter is used to generate a bokeh effect in the camera app by separating you from the background. 

1 month 10 days ago
Siddhant Kumar

V5 Plus features dual front-facing cameras for better selfies for a selfie lover like me

1 month 10 days ago
Ganesh

The best mobile in range of 15000-20000 rs.
It has brilliant front camera and too slim as welll.
It is powered by a power efficient Snapdragon 625 built in processor.
excellent battery backup

1 month 10 days ago
Chidambar Kulkarni

Dual Front Selfie camera

1 month 10 days ago
kiran poojary

The dual front camera 📷 with moon light flash…..selfie 🤳

1 month 10 days ago
Rohit Dhyani

Good build, popular design
Good set of cameras
All-day battery life
Sharp and vivid display

1 month 10 days ago
Kapil Garg

I really love the 16 mp camera pn the back and the 20 mp+8 MP camera setup on the front. It takes awesome selfies with awesome background. It is the new concept done by vivo with dial cameras that is a first in india. Really love it.

1 month 10 days ago
Gokul B
The Vivo V5 feature I liked the most is its 20MP front camera which the other mobiles never has incorporated. Usually the rear camera will be having greater pixel than the front but in Vivo V5 it’s a power-packed 20MP front and 13MP rear. And I heard that Vivo V5 has a good battery life compared with others which is another good feature. It’s slim and very light and composes octa core processor. Who would not like to have such high-feature-bundled in their hands.!! I wanted to be lucky enough to win this giveaway. I ve always failed to win… Read more »
1 month 10 days ago
Viswanath

i luv the front dual cameras and the mammoth RAM and storage

1 month 10 days ago
Gaurav Ekka

I am all in for dual selfie camera

1 month 10 days ago
Manpreet

Vivian v 5 plus selfie camera that’s the best feature I love in this phone

1 month 10 days ago
Bipin Singh

I like the dual front camera most

1 month 10 days ago
Manjeet kumar

Features i like most is – it’s look, battery,camera and colour also

1 month 10 days ago
ranju ms

20MP Plus 8MP Dual Front Cameras

1 month 10 days ago
HITESH PAHUJA

Its Dual Front Selfie Cameras are best which provides DSLR like Pictures by which I can get plenty of likes and comments on my pictures.

1 month 10 days ago
Alpesh Bhavsar

Awesome Feature Vivo V5 Plus 20MP Dual Front Camera…

1 month 10 days ago
nitin

Its Front camera

1 month 10 days ago
178910
