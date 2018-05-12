OPPO Realme 1 full specs and live images surface online ahead of May 15 India launch

Earlier this month, we told you about Chinese smartphone brand OPPO teaming up with Amazon India to launch the Realme 1 smartphone on May 15 in India. Realme is OPPO’s online-only sub-brand in India, and, the first smartphone that it will launch in the country is the Realme 1. OPPO hasn’t shared any details about the Realme 1 yet, but, thanks to an Indian blog who jumped the guns, we now know more about the Realme 1’s design as well as its specifications.

The Realme 1 has a design that’s similar to the recently announced OPPO A3, at least the back side. The back of the Realme 1 has a ‘Diamond Black’ design which is covered with glass and reflects light while also showing different colors when seen from different angles. You can also see the ‘realme’ logo on the back at the center, whereas the bottom portion holds the OPPO moniker. If you look closely, you can read “Designed by OPPO Assembled in India” below the OPPO moniker.

That said, while the back of the Realme 1 looks like the OPPO A3, the front side looks a bit different. The OPPO A3 sports a notch on the front, but the same is absent on the Realme 1, which makes the screen on the latter 0.2-inch smaller than the former.

With that being said, the underlying hardware on the Realme 1 is almost the same as the OPPO A3. The Realme 1 is powered by the same Helio P60 SoC that’s found on the OPPO A3, however, while the OPPO A3 comes with 4 GB RAM, the Realme 1 has 6 GB RAM.

There’s also a slight difference in the camera department. The OPPO A3 comes with a 16 MP rear camera, whereas the Realme 1 has a 13 MP camera. The front snapper remains the same at 8 MP though. Another small difference is the battery size. The OPPO A3 packs a 3400 mAh battery, but the Realme 1 has a slightly larger 3410 mAh battery.

That said, like the OPPO A3, the Realme 1 also doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner, hence, it will come with the Face Unlock feature that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone.

Realme 1 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

GPU: Mali-G72 MP3

Mali-G72 MP3 Operating System: ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF and LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP with Portrait Mode

8 MP with Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 128 GB

Internal Storage: 128 GB

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio, micro USB Other: Face Unlock

Battery: 3410 mAh

Now all that’s left for us to know is the pricing of the Realme 1 in India, however, we don’t have to wait much for that as we will know more about pricing and availability of the Realme 1 on May 15.

