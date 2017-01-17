Contests

Win Moto G Turbo: MobiGyaan 8th Anniversary Giveaway

By Puneet Jain
150

Last week on 11th January we celebrated our 8th Anniversary. We promised you that we will announce a giveaway soon, so, here we are with an exciting giveaway.

We are giving away a Moto G Turbo Edition smartphone and Mobile recharge of Rs. 500 to 10 winners.

The rules of the game are simple. Follow the steps mentioned below for entering in the Giveaway.

Terms and Conditions
1. The Giveaway will end on 7th February 2017 11:59 pm
2. Name of the winners will be announced on 10th February 2017

 

The winners are

Moto G Turbo

Brian Rodrigues

Rs . 500 Recharge

Kunal Dutta
Ajay Samraj
Jay Kay
Rahul Singh
Manish Lalwani
Liu Min Han
Kaushik Medhi
Gopal S Marda
Tanuj Arora
Ajay Thakur

Congratulations! We will contact the winners soon.

150 Comments on "Win Moto G Turbo: MobiGyaan 8th Anniversary Giveaway"

Pardeep Gupta

Congratulations for 8 Years. My wish you more success in the future.

2 months 27 days ago
Tanuj Arora

Thanks Mobigyaan for the amazing service you’ve been providing. Waiting everyday for 6.30PM to strike and reading new tech news, it’s totally worth it. Thank you for what you do.

2 months 27 days ago
Karan Kohli

Thanks for the great giveaway

2 months 27 days ago
vishnu

wish you all the success in the coming years too

2 months 27 days ago
Akshay Prabhu

You guys make my day with the newsletters and now this! Cheers guys :)

2 months 27 days ago
Gopal S Marda

Way to Go, Hope to see you going strong in the coming years as well

2 months 27 days ago
