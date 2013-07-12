Win Samsung Galaxy S4 [Giveaway]

Last week we announced on our Facebook Page that we are planning a Giveaway. It’s live now. We are giving away a Samsung Galaxy S4. Don’t rub your eyes, you read that right, it’s the Samsung Galaxy S4.

To win it all you need to do is – click here and follow the instructions.

To increase your chance of winning, you can invite your Facebook friends to take part in the Giveaway, for each successful invite you will get 2 extra entries.

To gain some brownie points, show us some love by subscribing our newsletter & YouTube Channel and following us on Google Plus and Twitter.

Key Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S4:

5 inch Full HD Super AMOLED (1920 x 1080) display, 441 ppi

1.6GHz Quad Core + 1.2GHz Quad Core Processor

Android 4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)

Rear Camera: 13 MP Auto Focus camera with Flash & Zero Shutter Lag, BIS

Front Camera: 2 MP camera, Full HD recording @30fps with Zero Shutter Lag, BIS

16/ 32/ 64 GB User memory ＋ microSD slot (up to 64GB)

2GB RAM

WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (HT80)

GPS / GLONASS

NFC, Bluetooth® 4.0 (LE)

IR LED (Remote Control), MHL 2.0

2600mAh battery

Sensors: Accelerometer, RGB light, Geomagnetic, Proximity, Gyro, Barometer, Temperature & Humidity, Gesture

We thank Samsung for sponsoring this Giveaway.

Terms and Conditions

-By entering in this Giveaway, you agree with our terms and conditions.

-We reserve rights to modify terms and conditions

-Last date of participation is 31st July 2013

-Winner will be declared on 5th August 2013

If you have any queries, feel free to get in touch with us.

The winner of the Samsung GALAXY S4 is Vaibhav Sharma.