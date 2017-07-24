Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 suddenly starts burning in the hands of a user

For millennials, a smartphone is a best friend. But things can get ugly quickly as the same thing can burst up into flames. Although days of the daily exploding phone (Galaxy Note7) are long gone. We do see rare cases of a phone burning up unexpectedly.

This time it’s the Remi Note 4. One of the most successful mid-range phones around. The incident of the burning up was reported by Techcase. According to them, this happened to a resident of Bangalore whose name is Arjun. He wanted to change the SIM card of the phone. The owner of the Redmi Note 4 visited a SIM vendor and gave him the device. As soon as the shopkeeper inserted the SIM, the phone caught fire.

Thankfully, no one got burns from the incident. The whole mishap got recorded on CCTV and went viral eventually. Some have reported the video being a separate incident, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that a Redmi Note 4 did catch fire.

Soon after, Arjun took the phone to the Xiaomi service center. But didn’t get a reply. He filed a complaint at a Police Station against the company. But it seems the company has finally responded to the inquiry and replaced the handset on July 23.

This is the first occurrence of a Redmi Note 4 catching fire. However, it is not the first Xiaomi phone. Last yeat, a Redmi 4i belonging to a Noida resident caught fire while he was using the device.

Source