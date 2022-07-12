How to easily access Health Checklist feature on Apple iPhone

Apple has been focusoing on the health and fitness features for the Apple iPhone and the Apple Watch users. Apart from smartwatch, people are also increasingly relying on their smartphones for fitness tracking and health-related information.

In line with that, Apple has been adding more and more features to its devices and one of them was introduced last year along with the iOS 14, dubbed as Health Checklist. With the iOS 16, the company has added some more features to it. For instance, it now comes with support for notifying users when its time to take their medications.

The Health Checklist feature can be found in the company’s own Health application on Apple iPhone and it can be used to enable or display different internal features of the Health Checklist.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can quickly and easily access the Health Checklist feature on your Apple iPhone from the built-in Health application.

How to access Health Checklist on Apple iPhone

Step 1: Open the Health application on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: When the app opens, tap on the “Summary” option from the bottom toolbar.

Step 3: Tap on the “Review” button below the Health Checklist notification.

If you do not see the Health Checklist feature on the Summary page of the Health application, then you will need to continue with the following steps.

Step 4: When the Health app opens and when you are in the Summary tab, tap on your profile in the top-right corner.

Step 5: Tap on the “Health Checklist” option under the Features section.

That’s it. After following the step-by-step guide mentioned above, you have successfully access the Health Checklist feature on your Apple iPhone. Do note that any of the settings that you change in the Health app will automatically apply to the iPhone as well as the connected Apple Watch.

The Inactive section in the Health Checklist shows the list of features that have not been turned on or enabled yet while the Active section has a list of features that are already enabled on the device.