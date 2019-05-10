Airtel ₹129 and ₹249 prepaid plans now offer more data and insurance cover

Airtel has been making changes to its offerings and after updating the ₹48 and ₹98 preapid plans, the company has now made changes to its ₹129 and ₹249 prepaid plans with more data benefits and life insurance cover.

The ₹129 prepaid plan, which used to offer 1 GB of daily data, will now be offering 2 GB data per day. Earlier, the plan was available for selected users only but now it will be applicable for all the Airtel prepaid customers. With a validity of 28 days, the plan also offers unlimited voice calls and free 100 SMS per day.

On the other hand, the ₹249 prepaid plan offers the same benefits it used to offer earlier. But now, it comes with ₹4 lakh life insurance cover from HDFC Life or Bharti AXA. To avail the insurance cover, the subscriber needs to be between the ages of 18 and 54. Also, users will have to keep recharging monthly to keep the benefits intact.

The plan offers access to Wynk Music and Airtel TV Premium subscription. There’s also ₹2,000 cashback on buying a new 4G phone and one-year Norton Mobile Security. As for the benefits, it provides 2 GB daily data, unlimited callling, and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days.

