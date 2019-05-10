Redmi to reportedly launch two flagship smartphones; variants and color options leaked

Redmi, which was a sub-brand of Xiaomi but is now working independently, has been working on its flagship smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. There have been a lot of leaks related to the upcoming Redmi smartphones and it’s just creating confusion.

Now, a new report suggests that there will be two flagship smartphones from Redmi and not one. Both the smartphones are said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, which is powering most of the smartphones launching this year.

The phones could be carrying model numbers M1903F10 and M1903F11. The report also adds that the phone will come in four variants based on the memory configuration and three color options. The news comes days after it was reported that the upcoming Redmi flagship phone is codenamed “Raphael”.

Going by the leaks, the smartphone could come in these configurations — 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. As for the colors, it is expected to come in Red, Blue, and Carbon Fiber colors.

Earlier, there were reports suggesting that the Redmi flagship smartphone will come with a pop-up front-facing camera. Now it remains to be seen if both the flagship phones have the pop-up selfie camera or just one of them. The same goes for the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Reports suggest that the upcoming Redmi smartphone will feature a triple camera setup on the back panel, probably the same as the Mi 9 SE. It could consist a 48 MP primary sensors along with a 13 MP and 8 MP snappers. It is expected to feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED display.

As for the front-facing camera, the smartphone will be featuring a 32 MP snapper for taking the selfies and video calling. The recently launched Redmi Y3 smartphone also comes equipped with the same camera sensor on the front-side.

Xiaomi is reportedly hosting an event on 13th May in China and we expect to know more about this upcoming flagship smartphones at the event. Just a couple of days after that, on 15th May, Realme will be launching its Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition smartphones in China.

Source