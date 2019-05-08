It’s already known that the Redmi brand is working on its flagship smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Recently, a couple of screenshots of the upcoming smartphone surfaced online, revealing that the Redmi flagship phone is codenamed “Raphael”.

It also reveals that the device will come with 256 GB of internal storage which could be the top-end variant. Now, it’s confirmed that the smartphone will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Lu Weibing, President of Redmi, posted an image of Weibo which is a screenshot of a phone’s lockscreen. It shows that the phone will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The text accompanied with the image reads “Ready to call it a day, life is very satisfied, exceeded my expectations (machine translated).”

Reports suggests that the upcoming Redmi smartphone will feature a triple camera setup on the back panel, probably the same as the Mi 9 SE. It could consist a 48 MP primary sensors along with a 13 MP and an 8 MP snappers. It is expected to feature an 6.39-inch AMOLED display.

As for the front-facing camera, the smartphone will be featuring a 32 MP snapper for taking the selfies and video calling. The recently launched Redmi Y3 smartphone also comes equipped with the same camera sensor on the front-side.

The company is also gearing up to launch another smartphone, which could be a budget device. Xiaomi India MD and Global VP Manu Kumar Jain recently teased the launch of a new smartphone in India that will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset.

