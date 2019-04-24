Xiaomi has launched its Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Go smartphone in India in the past couple of months. Today, after teasing it for weeks, the company has finally launched the Redmi Y3 smartphone in the Indian market.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 is the company’s latest selfie-focused smartphone and a successor to the Redmi Y2 that was launched last year. The company continues the Aura Design philosophy for this one as well that was introduced with the Redmi Note 7.

Being a selfie-centric smartphone, the phone, of course, comes with an impressive front-facing snapper. It comes equipped with a 32 MP Super Selfie front-facing camera with support for Auto HDR, AI Portrait mode, and AI Beautify 4.0.

The front-facing camera also comes with 80-degree field of view to take group selfies and a feature called ‘Shake-free Selfie’. The phone also supports 360-degree AI Face Unlock.

On the back side, the smartphone comes with an AI dual camera setup that also supports AI-based features. It comes with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. It comes with EIS, AI Scene Detection with support for 33 categories, AI Portrait mode, and Google Lens integration.

The smartphone features a 6.26-inch HD+ dot-notch display that offers 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with a Reading Mode and is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. It comes in two variants — 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The phone also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot that supports up to 512 GB.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also an IR blaster and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

The Redmi Y3 runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out of the box. It is powered by a 4000 mAh battery which is 30 percent more compared to its predecessor and offers 18 days of standby time.

It comes with an Aura Prism design that changes color when light falls on the phone. It comes in two gradient color options — Bold Red and Elegant Blue. There’s also a third Prime Black color option. The phone will go on sale in India from 30th April.

Redmi Y3 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 506 GPU

Adreno 506 GPU RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10

Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 Display: 6.26-inch HD+ dot-notch display that offers 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.26-inch HD+ dot-notch display that offers 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection Rear Camera: Dual AI camera with 12 MP primary sensor + 2 MP secondary sensor

Dual AI camera with 12 MP primary sensor + 2 MP secondary sensor Front Camera: 32 MP AI selfie camera with AI-based feature

Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Yes, up to 512 GB

Yes, up to 512 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone hack, GPS

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone hack, GPS Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Splash Proof

Fingerprint Scanner, Splash Proof Colors: Blue, Red, and Black

Blue, Red, and Black Battery: 4000 mAh

Redmi Y3 Pricing and Availability