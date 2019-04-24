Realme CEO Madhav Sheth reveals Theme Store availability timeline

Realme, a relatively new smartphone brand that split from Oppo to work independently, is witnessing an unprecedented success in the Indian market.

The company, which is just over a year old, had previously said that it plans to offer a Theme Store for its smartphones. Well, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India has now taken to Twitter to reveal the timeline for the Theme Store.

He confirmed that the Theme Store for Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro will be available with its May over-the-air (OTA) update. On the other hand, he also confirmed that the Realme C2 — the company’s latest entry-level smartphone, comes pre-installed with the Theme Store.

As for the older smartphone models from the company, which includes Realme 1, 2, 2 Pro, and C1, they will receive the Theme Store along with the ColorOS 6 update. As per the reports, the new ColorOS update for these devices is expected to roll out from June.

Timelines for THEME STORE update

Rm3 & Rm3pro: In May OTA

RMC2: out of box

Rm 1, Rm2 , RmC1, Rm U1, Rm2pro : OTA with Pie.

Thank you all. — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 23, 2019

With the introduction of a dedicated Theme Store on the devices, the users of Realme smartphone will be able to change the user interface on their devices easily. They won’t have to rely on third-party theme stores for the same.

Apart from the Theme Store, the company is also planning to launch its own dedicated App Store for its users but there’s no certain timeline available for that. While Huawei has an app store called AppGallery which is also available for Honor users, Samsung has an app store named Galaxy Apps.