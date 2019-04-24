OnePlus 7 series confirmed to launch on 14th May

We recently reported that OnePlus could announce its upcoming flagship smartphone — OnePlus 7 at a launch event on 14th May. Well, the company has now confirmed that the upcoming flagship smartphone’s launch event is indeed taking place on 14th May.

Further, the official announcement says “OnePlus 7 series”, confirming that there will be more than one smartphone making debut at the launch event. As per the reports, three smartphones will get launched — OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and 7 Pro 5G.

Interestingly, the launch event will be hosted at three places — US, Europe, and India. In India, the launch will start at 8:15 PM IST on 14th May and will simultaneously be launched in other regions as well.

The company’s fans in India will able to able to attend the launch event in India, which will take place in Bangalore. The company will be selling tickets for the launch event from 10:00 AM IST on 25th April via OnePlus India website. The tickets will be priced at Rs. 999.

While the company has not revealed the phone’s specifications and features yet, Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, confirmed that the company is spending three times as much on its display this year than on previous models and is expecting this new panel to “redefine fast and smooth” to set a new benchmark for mobile displays.

There are rumors making rounds that the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone could come with a 90Hz display, which seems to be in line with the company’s teasers. Currently, Razer Phone 1, Razer Phone 2, and Asus ROG Phone are the only devices with more than 60Hz refresh rate on the display.

The standard OnePlus 7 has model numbers GM1901, GM1903, and GM1905, while the 7 Pro variant will have model numbers GM1911, GM1913, GM1915, GM1917. On the other hand, the 5G version will get a model number GM1920.