OnePlus 7 to reportedly launch globally on 14th May

OnePlus, which has managed to establish its presence in the premium smartphone market in just few years, is now all set to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone — OnePlus 7.

Earlier, reports about the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus’ 5G smartphone were surfaced online but now, a new report indicates that the company’s flagship smartphone could be making its official debut next month, on 14th May.

While the reported launch date of May 14 is in line with the previous reports, it’s odd that we haven’t heard anything official from the company for its flagship device which is supposed to launch in less than a month.

As said, the company is expected to launch three smartphone models this year — OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, and 7 Pro 5G. The standard OnePlus 7 has model numbers GM1901, GM1903, and GM1905, while the OnePlus 7 Pro variant will have model numbers GM1911, GM1913, GM1915, GM1917. On the other hand, the 5G version will get a model number GM1920.

Last week, full specifications sheet of the OnePlus 7 Pro was leaked last week, which revealed that the smartphone will come with a 6.67-inch Super Optic display. It also suggests that the device will come with triple camera setup on the back — 45 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP. The smartphone will be offered in 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

If the previous reports are to be believed, then the company has opted for a pop-up front-facing camera design, similar to what we have seen in Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro. This is ensure that the phone has a higher screen-to-body ratio.

Since the phone’s launch is reported to be just a month away, we expect to see more details about the phone to keep surfacing online in the coming days or weeks.

