Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 could be the company’s first foldable smartphone

It’s already known that Xiaomi is working on a foldable smartphone. The company’s executive also showcased the foldable phone in a video that was shared online. However, it’s not yet known what the smartphone is called and when it will get launched.

Now, a new report surfaced online reveals that Xiaomi’s first foldable smartphone could be the Mi MIX 4. This isn’t surprising given that the Mi MIX lineup has been all about experiments. It started with the first Mi MIX, which featured a bezel-less design and the recent Mi MIX 3 comes with a sliding design.

Given the track record of the Mi MIX series, it makes sense for the company to launch its foldable smartphone, which is also an experiment as it is yet to go mainstream, to include under its Mi MIX series. Thus, there’s a high possibility that Mi MIX 4 is a foldable phone.

The handset has been spotted on Alipay’s smartphone rental page in China along with three new high-end handsets, including Oppo Reno, Huawei P30, and the Huawei Mate X. Furthermore, the company is also said to soon launch a Mi MIX smartphone, as per teaser released last month.

If the Mi MIX 4 is indeed the same foldable smartphone from Xiaomi that was teased earlier, then it will come with a double foldable design. There are also rumors that the next-gen Mi MIX smartphone will come with a massive 60 MP camera sensor.

However, we advise you to take this all with a pinch of salt as nothing has been confirmed yet. We expect to know more about this soon, including design and specifications. Do let us know what do you think about all these.

