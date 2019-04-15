Redmi flagship smartphone image leak reveals 3.5mm audio jack

Redmi, a smartphone brand that recently separated from Xiaomi, is working on a flagship smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC. Even the company’s president has confirmed that Redmi smartphone with SD855 chipset is coming.

Given that the phone is a part of Redmi brand which focuses on value-for-money aspect, the phone could be among the cheapest powered by Snapdragon 855 processor. As per the reports, the device could be launched as Poco F2 outside China.

Earlier, the smartphone was spotted online in an image with Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun. Now, Xiaomi’s Product Director, Wang Teng Thomas has shared an image which shows the same phone. It can be seen that the company has retained the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Recently, Lu Weibing also confirmed that the company’s flagship will indeed arrive with a 3.5 mm audio jack. In the image, we can also see a module which seems like a pop-up front-facing camera. This will ensure that the phone has a higher STB ratio.

The China-based smartphone maker has been teasing this smartphone since past few weeks but has not yet revealed its identity. However, it is speculated that the phone is the Redmi’s Snapdragon 855 powered phone, but there’s a possibility that this could also be some other Xiaomi/Redmi smartphone.

Some rumors are claiming that the phone may go official in the coming months. Earlier, Redmi’s executive had said that the brand’s flagship smartphone won’t be coming anytime soon and could launch in the second half of this year.

Meanwhie, the company is gearing up to launch its new selfie-centric smartphone with 32 MP front-facing camera sensor — Redmi Y3. So far, the brand has launched four smartphones — Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go and Redmi 7.