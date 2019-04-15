Redmi smartphone with 32 MP front camera to launch on 24th April

We recently reported that Xiaomi’s Redmi brand could be working on a smartphone with a 32 MP front-facing camera. Well, the report turns out to be true and the company is all set to launch the smartphone in India on 24th April.

Xiaomi has sent out media invites for the launch event on 24th April where the company will take the wraps off its “32 MP Super Selfie” smartphone. However, the company has now yet revealed anything else related to the phone, including its name.

Amazon India has also published a landing page for the smartphone that’s launching on 24th April. It reveals that the phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and will offer a two-day battery life.

Nothing more is known about the smartphone at this time. As per the reports, the device could be named Redmi Y3 — the successor of the Redmi Y2 smartphone. The Redmi Y smartphone series is the company’s lineup of selfie-centric devices.

However, it won’t be the first smartphone to boast such high-resolution camera sensor on the front side. There are already a few smartphones available in the market featuring a 32 MP camera on the front side, which includes Huawei P30 and Vivo V15 Pro (Review). Both of them are equipped with 32-megapixel Samsung GD1 sensor.

The 32-megapixel Samsung GD1 sensor comes equipped with real-time HDR mode. It has a single pixel size of 0.8 microns and also supports 4-in-1 pixel binning technology for capturing brighter shots in the low-light conditions.

There are reports which indicate that the company is also planning to launch the Redmi 7 smartphone in India by the end of this month. Thus, there’s a possibility that the phone could get launched at the same event on 24th April.