Redmi could be working on a smartphone with 32 MP selfie camera
Redmi, which used to be brand under Xiaomi, recently split up from the parent company and is now working independently. Since it went solo, the company has launched four smartphones — Redmi Note 7, Redmi Go, Redmi 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro.
The company has also confirmed that it will be launching a flagship smartphone which will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset. However, the company’s President confirmed that it won’t be making debut anytime soon.
Now, Redmi President took to Weibo asking users if the company should launch a smartphone featuring a 32 MP front-facing camera sensor. This hints that the company has already started working on a smartphone with 32 MP selfie snapper.
If the company is indeed working on a device having 32 MP front-facing camera sensor, there’s a possibility that the phone could be Redmi Y3, the successor of the Redmi Y2 launched last year. For those who are unaware, the Redmi Y-series is the company’s lineup for the selfie-centric smartphones.
There are already a few smartphones available in the market featuring a 32 MP camera on the front side, which includes Huawei P30 and Vivo V15 Pro (Review). Both of them are equipped with 32-megapixel Samsung GD1 sensor.
The 32-megapixel Samsung GD1 sensor is equipped with real-time HDR mode. It has a single pixel size of 0.8 microns and also supports 4-in-1 pixel binning technology for capturing brighter shots in the low-light conditions.
Meanwhile, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi 7 smartphone in India by the end of this month. Later, the company could launch two other devices — Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7A. So, it’s likely that the 32 MP Redmi smartphone is the Redmi Y3 that tipped to launch soon.