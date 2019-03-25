Redmi smartphone powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC isn’t coming anytime soon

Last month, Lu Weibing, head of Redmi brand, confirmed through a Weibo post that the company, which recently split from its parent brand Xiaomi, will launch a smartphone that will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 SoC.

However, there has not been any information available regarding this smartphone. Because of this, the company’s fans kept on asking about this SD855-powered device but Lu Weibing urged users not to ask questions related the Redmi 855 smartphone as it’s “too early to talk about the phone.”

This hints that the Snapdragon 855 chipset-powered Redmi smartphone isn’t making its debut anytime soon. The company’s current focus is the Redmi Note 7 series smartphones and the recently launched Redmi 7 smartphone.

The Snapdragon 855 is Qualcomm’s latest chipset aimed at high-end smartphones. It also comes with support for 5G connectivity but the Redmi smartphone is unlikely to have 5G support. Most of the flagship smartphones launching this year will pack Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The company’s most recently launched smartphone is Redmi 7, which features a 6.26-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 632 SoC and comes with 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

It features a 12 MP + 2 MP camera with an LED flash and an 8 MP front-facing snapper with AI-based features. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

