Xiaomi Mi 9 SE could make its global debut soon

The Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, which is a smaller variant of the Mi 9 flagship smartphone with the powerful specifications, is currently available in the company’s home country — China. However, it seems that that could change pretty soon.

Xiaomi’s Global compliance page has listed the Mi 9 SE smartphone, which hints that the company is now planning to expand its availability to other regions as well. However, there’s no confirmed information about the phone’s launch in other markets.

The Mi 9 SE was launched alongside the Mi 9 flagship smartphone at a launch event in February 2019. It is the cheapest of the three phones in the Mi 9 series and also the least powerful. However, it does pack some punch.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 712 SoC and comes with 6 GB RAM and is offered in two storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB. It sports a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, covered with 2.5D curved glass.

In terms of camera, it features 48 MP + 8 MP telephones lens + 13 MP ultra wide-angle lens. On the front side, it comes with a 20 MP camera sensor — same as the Mi 9. It ships with 3070 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.

