Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE announced with Snapdragon 712 SoC, 48 MP rear camera, and in-display fingerprint scanner

It's the first smartphone in the world to come with Snapdragon 712 SoC

By Sagar Bakre
0

At an event in China, Xiaomi announced its flagship smartphone for 2019 – the Mi 9. But, alongside the Mi 9, the company also announced a mid-range smartphone — the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE. The Mi 9 SE succeeds the Mi 8 SE that was announced last year in May.

xiaomi-mi-9-se-official-1

The Xiaomi Mi 9 SE is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 SoC which was announced earlier this month. The smartphone comes with 6 GB RAM and is offered in two storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB. The Mi 9 SE is also smaller than the Mi 9. While the Mi 9 features a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, the Mi 9 SE sports a 5.97-inch Super AMOLED display with the same aspect ratio and resolution.

In terms of design, the Mi 9 SE looks similar to the Mi 9, and, the front and back of the smartphone are also covered with 2.5D curved glass.

xiaomi-mi-9-se-official-2

Apart from the difference in processor, RAM, and screen size, the Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE also differ in terms of cameras. The Mi 9 SE, like the Mi 9, does feature a triple-camera setup at the back, but the combination here is different.

The Mi 9 features 48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP cameras at the back, whereas the Mi 9 SE features 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP cameras. The 8 MP camera comes with a telephoto lens, whereas the 13 MP camera comes with an ultra-wide angle lens. Having said the Mi 9 SE comes with a 20 MP camera on the front like the Mi 9.

Lastly, the Mi 9 SE ships with a 3070 mAh battery which is smaller than the 3300 mAh battery on the Mi 9. Furthermore, the Mi 9 SE also doesn’t support wireless charging, and, its fast charging is limited to 18W; unlike the Mi 9 that supports 27W fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Specifications

  • CPU: 2.3 GHz Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • GPU: Adreno 616
  • Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie
  • Display: 5.97-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut and 600 nits brightness
  • Rear Camera: 48 MP (Sony IMX586, 1.6 μm) + 8 MP (telephoto lens) + 13 MP (ultra-wide angle lens) with LED flash
  • Front Camera: 20 MP
  • Internal Storage: 64/128 GB
  • Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)
  • Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Game Turbo
  • Colors: Blue, Violet, Black
  • Battery: 3070 mAh with 18W Fast Charging

Xiaomi Mi 9 Price and Availability

  • Price of 64 GB storage variant: ¥1999 (around $300/₹21,160)
  • Price of 128 GB storage variant: ¥2299 (around $340/₹24,340)
  • Availability: Available in China from February 26. No word on availability in other markets

Source

Win a Micromax Infinity N12 Smartphone. Our Giveaway is live on YouTube now, click here to participate.