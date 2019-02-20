Xiaomi Mi 9 announced; features FHD+ Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 SoC and triple rear cameras

Xiaomi has been teasing the features of its flagship smartphone since past few days and today, the company officially launched the Xiaomi Mi 9 at a launch event in China.

The Mi 9 comes in two variants — one with 6GB RAM costing 2999 yuan and another with 8GB RAM with a price tag of 3,299 Yuan. The smartphone will go on sale in China from 26th February in three color options — Lavender Violet, Ocean Blue, and Piano Black.

The glass-bodied smartphone boasts a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display (1080 × 2280 pixels) with 103.8% NTSC color gamut, 600 nits brightness, >60000:1 contrast ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. It offers 90.7% screen to body ratio as it has 3.6mm small chin, making it 40% narrower compared to its predecessor.

Under the hood, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 octa-core 7nm Mobile Platform is powering the device, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU. It also has a Game Turbo feature which offers real-time CPU/GPU/FPS monitoring. The phone comes in 6GB/8GB RAM and both models pack 128GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is the company’s first smartphone to feature triple-camera setup on the back panel. It comes with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, 12MP 1/3.6″ Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto lens, and a 16MP 1/1.3″ Sony IMX481 117-degree ultra-wide angle lens. On the front side, it comes equipped with a 20-megapixel snapper, taking care of your selfie and video calling needs and also supports AI-powered face unlock feature.

The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor, which the company claims is equivalent to a 5μm macro camera, which is several times higher than the traditional capacitive fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency (L1+L5) GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C.

As for the software, the device runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own MIUI 10 on top. The phone packs a 3300mAh battery which comes with support for Charge Turbo 27W fast charging as well as the world’s first 20W wireless fast charging.

Along with this, the company has also launched Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Limited Edition, which comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and is priced at 3999 yuan (approx. ₹42,300).

Xiaomi Mi 9 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor

RAM: 6GB/8GB (12GB for Transparent Limited Edition)

GPU: Adreno 640

Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie

Display: 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display (1080 × 2280 pixels) with 19:9 aspect ratio

Rear Camera: 48 MPSony IMX586 + 12 MP Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto lens + 16 MP Sony IMX481 117-degree ultra-wide angle lens

Front Camera: 20 MP

Internal Storage: 128GB (256GB for Transparent Limited Edition)

External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Battery: 3300 mAh with 27W fast charging and 20W wireless charging

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pricing and Availability

Pricing of Xiaomi Mi 9 6GB RAM model: 2999 yuan (approx. ₹31,700)

Pricing of Xiaomi Mi 9 8GB RAM model: 3299 yuan (approx. ₹34,900)

Pricing of Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition: 3999 yuan (approx. ₹42,300)

Availability: From 26th February in China

