Samsung to unveil new Galaxy A series in India on February 28

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M30 smartphone in India on February 27. And just a day later, Samsung will unveil its new Galaxy A series smartphone(s) in the country.

Samsung, through its Samsung Members app, has announced that it will unveil the new Galaxy A series in India on February 28. Samsung didn’t reveal what smartphone(s) it’s going to unveil, but the company did say that it will hold launch events in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Those interested in attending the event can register through the Samsung Members app.

We are expecting Samsung to unveil the Galaxy A10, A20, and A30 in India on February 28, but, we might also see this South Korean tech giant unveil the Galaxy A50 in the country on the same day.

Specs sheet of the Galaxy A10, A30, and A50 recently leaked online. We are attaching the image of that specs sheet below if you want to check out.

Samsung aims to dominate the budget segment in India with its Galaxy M series, and it wants to do the same in the mid-range segment with the Galaxy A series. Based on the specifications listed above, what do you think would be an ideal price of the Galaxy A10, A30, and A50 in India?

