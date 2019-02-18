Samsung announced its Galaxy M series with the launch of Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 in India late last month. And now, the company is all set to launch the third smartphone in this series next week in India – the Galaxy M30.

Time to get powered like never before!

Introducing the new Galaxy M30 with 3X power. #IM3XPOWERD

Unveiling on 27th Feb.

Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/Ff2nsgJ8rV — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) February 16, 2019

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy M30 will be launched in India next week on February 27. And, like the M10 and M20, the M30 will also be sold exclusively through Amazon India. Samsung hasn’t revealed any hardware details of the Galaxy M30, but it did reveal the phone’s design which is in line with a recently leaked image.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M30 will feature an Infinity-V display and sport triple cameras on the back. The back of the smartphone is also home to an elliptical fingerprint scanner that’s placed in the center.

The Galaxy M30 is rumored to come with Exynos 7904 SoC under-the-hood which will be paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. It will feature 6.38-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display which will be kept on by a massive 5000 mAh battery.

For photography, the Galaxy M30 will have a triple-camera setup on the back which is rumored to include one 13 MP and two 5 MP cameras. On the front, it will have a 16 MP snapper.

Samsung Galaxy M30 Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Exynos 7885/7904

Exynos 7885/7904 RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.38-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-V AMOLED display

6.38-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-V AMOLED display Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.9) + 5 MP (wide-angle, f/2.2) + 5 MP (depth sensor, f/2.2) with LED flash

13 MP (f/1.9) + 5 MP (wide-angle, f/2.2) + 5 MP (depth sensor, f/2.2) with LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0)

16 MP (f/2.0) Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 5000 mAh

You can expect the Galaxy M30 to cost more than the Galaxy M20 which starts at ₹10,990.