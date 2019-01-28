Samsung Galaxy M20 launched in India with 6.3-inch Infinity-V display, dual rear cameras, and 5000 mAh battery

South Korean tech giant Samsung today launched its Galaxy M10 smartphone in India. But, alongside the Galaxy M10, the company also launched another smartphone under the Galaxy M series in India – the Samsung Galaxy M20.

The Samsung Galaxy M20, like the Galaxy M10, is a budget smartphone, but it comes with slightly better specifications than the Galaxy M10. While the Galaxy M10 is powered by Exynos 7870 SoC, the Galaxy M20 comes with Exynos 7904 SoC running the show.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 is offered in two memory configurations – 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage. The Galaxy M20 is also offered in 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage configuration. But, its higher-end model comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. That said, the Galaxy M20 also comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card for storage expansion.

The Samsung Galaxy M20, like the M10, is made up of plastic. It also flaunts an Infinity-V display like the M10, but, unlike the M20, it measures 6.3-inch diagonally and has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

For photography, the Galaxy M20 features dual cameras – 13 MP and 5 MP – at the back, and a single 8 MP camera on the front. The Galaxy M20 also has a fingerprint scanner located on its back which is missing from the Galaxy M10.

Lastly, the Galaxy M20 ships with a massive 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging. Samsung says the smartphone goes from 0 to 100% in 150 minutes which translates to 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Exynos 7904 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Exynos 7904 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB LPDDR4X

3/4 GB LPDDR4X Operating System: Samsung Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Samsung Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-V Display with 409 ppi pixel density and Dragontrail Glass

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-V Display with 409 ppi pixel density and Dragontrail Glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.9 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) + 5 MP (f/2.2 aperture, ultra-wide angle) with LED flash

13 MP (f/1.9 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) + 5 MP (f/2.2 aperture, ultra-wide angle) with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Widevine L1 certification, Dolby Atmos Surround Sound

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Widevine L1 certification, Dolby Atmos Surround Sound Colors: Charcoal Black, Ocean Blue

Charcoal Black, Ocean Blue Battery: 5000 mAh with 15W Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy M20 Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹10,990

₹10,990 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹12,990

₹12,990 Availability: To be available exclusively on Amazon India as well as through Samsung India’s website from February 5

Samsung Galaxy M20 Launch Offers