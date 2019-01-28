Samsung Galaxy M10 launched in India with 6.2-inch Infinity-V Display and dual rear cameras

South Korean tech giant Samsung makes some impressive smartphones in the premium category. However, the same doesn’t hold true when it comes to the budget segment. Samsung, for a long time, has sold smartphones with lackluster hardware in this category in India which resulted in the company losing its number one position to China’s Xiaomi. Well, to regain lost ground, Samsung has come up with the Galaxy M series, under which the company has today launched the Samsung Galaxy M10 smartphone in India.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 is powered by the company’s homegrown Exynos 7870 SoC which is mated to 3 GB RAM. However, there’s also a variant which comes with 2 GB RAM. On the software side of things, the smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo which is layered with Samsung Experience 9.5 custom UI atop.

On the front, the Galaxy M10 sports a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display that comes with a notch having the shape of the letter ‘V’. The screen has a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels and a pixel density of 270 ppi. The back of the Galaxy M10 is covered with plastic, but, it does have a glossy finish. It’s also home to dual cameras and a speaker located in the bottom-left corner.

The dual camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy M10 is a combination of one 13 MP camera and one 5 MP camera – the former has f/1.9 aperture with the latter having f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 5 MP snapper on the front with f/2.0 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 is offered in Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue colors, and it ships with a 3400 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Samsung Galaxy M10 Specifications

CPU: 1.6 GHz Exynos 7870 octa-core processor

Samsung Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.2-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) Infinity-V Display with 270 ppi pixel density and Dragontrail Glass

6.2-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) Infinity-V Display with 270 ppi pixel density and Dragontrail Glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.9 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) + 5 MP (f/2.2 aperture, ultra-wide angle) with LED flash

5 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)

Dual Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Samsung Galaxy M10 Price in India and Availability

Price of 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant: ₹7990

Samsung Galaxy M10 Launch Offers