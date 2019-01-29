Latest OxygenOS Open Beta updates for OnePlus 6 and 6T bring in quick reply support in landscape mode and more

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus rolls out software updates for its smartphones regularly – this includes both stable and beta builds. Well today, OnePlus is rolling out beta updates for its 2018 smartphones – the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta updates 12 and 4 for OnePlus 6 and 6T respectively. Both these updates carry the same change-log as OnePlus has finally unified the builds for both these smartphones. After all, there’s not much difference between the OnePlus 6 and 6T.

These updates bring in support for quick reply in landscape mode which should make it easier for users to reply to messages when watching videos or playing games. Furthermore, the updates also optimize the screenshot function, while adding OnePlus Laboratory for OnePlus 6.

Here’s the entire change-log of OxygenOS Open Beta updates 12 and 4 for OnePlus 6 and 6T:

System Added OnePlus Laboratory for OnePlus 6 Optimizations for screenshot function Support for quick reply in landscape mode – now easier to reply to new messages when watching videos Gaming mode enhancement



Clock Now supports world clock with weather information



As always, these updates are rolled out over-the-air, but only those units will receive it which are already flashed with a previous beta build. If your OnePlus 6/6T is running the official build, you won’t receive the Open Beta update. However, if you are so interested in checking out the latest beta update, you can head over to the source link below. But, do note that beta builds aren’t as stable as official builds and often contain bugs that hamper daily usage.

You can buy the OnePlus 6 from here, and the OnePlus 6T from here.

Source