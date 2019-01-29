OnePlus 5 and 5T receiving Open Beta updates with support for quick reply in landscape mode and gaming mode enhancement
OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta updates 12 and 4 for OnePlus 6 and 6T respectively which brought in support for quick reply in landscape mode. Well, in addition to OnePlus 6 and 6T, OnePlus is also rolling out Open Beta updates for OnePlus 5 and 5T which bring in the same feature to these 2017 smartphones.
OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta update 26 for OnePlus 5 and 24 for OnePlus 5T. Both these updates have the same change-log and bring support for quick reply in landscape mode which makes it easier for users to reply to messages when playing games or watching videos.
Here’s the entire change-log of OxygenOS Open Beta updates 26 and 24 for OnePlus 5 and 5T:
- Optimizations for the screenshot function
- Support for quick reply in landscape mode, now easier to reply to new messages when watching videos
- Gaming mode enhancement
As you can see, these Open Beta updates for OnePlus 5 and 5T are similar to the Open Beta updates rolled out by OnePlus for 6 and 6T.
These Open Beta updates for OnePlus 5 and 5T are rolling out over-the-air and should reach all the units within a week or two. But, do note that only those units will receive the beta updates which are already running a previous version of a beta build. Those running the official build won’t get the beta update.