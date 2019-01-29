OnePlus 5 and 5T receiving Open Beta updates with support for quick reply in landscape mode and gaming mode enhancement

OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta updates 12 and 4 for OnePlus 6 and 6T respectively which brought in support for quick reply in landscape mode. Well, in addition to OnePlus 6 and 6T, OnePlus is also rolling out Open Beta updates for OnePlus 5 and 5T which bring in the same feature to these 2017 smartphones.

OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta update 26 for OnePlus 5 and 24 for OnePlus 5T. Both these updates have the same change-log and bring support for quick reply in landscape mode which makes it easier for users to reply to messages when playing games or watching videos.

Here’s the entire change-log of OxygenOS Open Beta updates 26 and 24 for OnePlus 5 and 5T:

Optimizations for the screenshot function

Support for quick reply in landscape mode, now easier to reply to new messages when watching videos

Gaming mode enhancement

As you can see, these Open Beta updates for OnePlus 5 and 5T are similar to the Open Beta updates rolled out by OnePlus for 6 and 6T.

These Open Beta updates for OnePlus 5 and 5T are rolling out over-the-air and should reach all the units within a week or two. But, do note that only those units will receive the beta updates which are already running a previous version of a beta build. Those running the official build won’t get the beta update.

Source