Honor View20 with Kirin 980 SoC, 48 MP rear camera, and in-display selfie camera launched in India

Last year in January, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor View10 smartphone in India. Now today, at an event in New Delhi, Honor has launched View10’s successor – the Honor View20 – in India. The Honor View20 is a global variant of the Honor V20 that was launched in China late last month.

Like the View10, the View20 is also a flagship smartphone. It is powered by Kirin 980 SoC which is backed by Mali-G76 GPU and is paired with 6 or 8 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of internal storage whereas the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 256 GB of internal storage.

The Honor View20 is a looker. On the front, it boasts a 6.4-inch All-View Display that has a resolution of 2310 x 1080 pixels. The display also has a hole of 4.5 mm diameter in the top-left corner which accommodates the selfie camera. The View20 has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.82% and looks almost bezel-less.

Round the back, the Honor View20 flaunts a glass body with a ‘V’ that changes color when looked at from different angles. The back of the smartphone is also home to a dual camera setup which is placed in a horizontal orientation in the top-left corner. This dual camera setup is a combination of one 48 MP camera and one 3D TOF camera; the latter is used for depth sensing, skeletal tracking, and real-time motion capture.

Having said that, the Honor View20 becomes the first smartphone in India to rock a 48 MP camera.

On the software front, the Honor View20 runs MagicUI 2.0.1 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone is offered in Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black, and Phantom Blue colors. And, fueling the entire package is a 4000 mAh battery which draws power from a USB Type-C port. That said, it’s worth noting that the Indian variant supports 20W (5V/4A) fast charging as opposed to 22.5W (4.5V/5A) on the Chinese variant, i.e., the V20.

Honor View20 Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 980 octa-core processor

2.36 GHz Kirin 980 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB 2133 MHz LPDDR4X

6/8 GB 2133 MHz LPDDR4X GPU: Mali-G76

Mali-G76 Operating System: MagicUI 2.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie

MagicUI 2.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) All-View Display with 398 ppi pixel density

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) All-View Display with 398 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 48 MP (Sony IMX586, f/1.8 aperture) + 3D TOF camera with Portrait Mode, HDR, 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, AI Vision, AIS Super Night Shot, Magic AR (depth sensing, skeletal tracking, and real-time motion capture), AI Calorie Counting, and LED flash

48 MP (Sony IMX586, f/1.8 aperture) + 3D TOF camera with Portrait Mode, HDR, 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, AI Vision, AIS Super Night Shot, Magic AR (depth sensing, skeletal tracking, and real-time motion capture), AI Calorie Counting, and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture and AI Beauty Mode

25 MP with f/2.0 aperture and AI Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1

128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, AI Dual-frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Triple-Antenna Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, AI Dual-frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Triple-Antenna Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, Histen, AR Stickers, 3D Qmoji, GPU Turbo 2.0, Link Turbo, Liquid Cooling System, 3D Gaming, 3D Shaping, PC Mode

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, Histen, AR Stickers, 3D Qmoji, GPU Turbo 2.0, Link Turbo, Liquid Cooling System, 3D Gaming, 3D Shaping, PC Mode Colors: Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Phantom Blue (only available in 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage configuration)

Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Phantom Blue (only available in 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage configuration) Battery: 4000 mAh with 20W (5V/4A) fast charging

Honor View20 Price in India and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ₹37,999

₹37,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: ₹45,999

₹45,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India and Honor India’s official website from tomorrow. Pre-booking starts today

Honor View20 Offers