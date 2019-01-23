Top 5 features of Honor View20 that makes it a winner in its class – Comes with World’s First Technology – 48MP AI Camera

Huawei sub-brand Honor's newest flagship which was launched in China last month is now coming to India and this is the world's first smartphone with an in-screen selfie camera. In addition to its full-screen glass design, the View20 also packs a never-heard-before 48 MP sensor on the rear side with 3D ToF sensor. Here's what you need to know about the top 5 features of the Honor View 20 that makes it a winner in its class.

1) 48 MP Rear Camera With 3D ToF Sensor

Aside from the main highlight, the punch-hole selfie camera, the Honor View20 sports a whopping 48 MP camera with a 3D ToF sensor. The back has a dual rear camera setup with a 48 MP f/1.8 utilizing the Sony IMX586 sensor and LED flash support.

The Honor View20 uses 3D ToF sensor to give shape your body or objects in a 3D form. The camera also supports EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) on board to stabilize the videos. The camera supports features such as AI mode, Night mode, Portrait mode, AR Lens, Aperture, 960fps slow-motion video recording 3D Panorama, Artist mode, Light Painting, and more.

As you can see, we have got some camera samples took from the 48 MP rear camera to see how is the camera quality.

Honor View20 Camera Samples – 48 MP

2) Kirin 980 SoC With Dual-NPUs

The Honor View20 uses the newest 7nm chip and it’s most powerful Kirin chip as of now. The Kirin 980 is an octa-core SoC with dual NPUs, this is the same chip found on the HUAWEI’s top-of-the-line Mate20 Pro. Kirin 980 is the world’s first dual NPU designed CPU that can quickly adapt to AI scenes like face recognition, object recognition, object detection, image segmentation, and intelligent translation.

The chip is further paired with a Mali-G76 MP10 GPU for high-end gaming, as much as 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM, and a fast 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. Other variants of the View20 include 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

The performance of the View20 is likely to compete the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC powered smartphones. According to the benchmarks we ran on the phone, the AnTuTu scores 274,042 points which is quite on par with the Snapdragon 845.

Comparing to the current flagships, the AnTuTu score is equivalent to that of the Google Pixel 3 XL and Samsung Galaxy Note9, hence you can expect a fast performance out of it. Also, due to the 7nm (versus the 10nm) manufacturing, the power consumption is lesser.

3) In-Screen 25 MP Selfie Camera

Most smartphones are now moving to notched design that uses a cut on the top of the screen, the Honor View 20, unlike the current notch smartphones, you will find a pin-hole inside the display that carries a 25 MP f/2.0 selfie camera. The in-screen camera helps Honor View20 to obtain a better full-screen experience.

We also took some selfies from the Honor View20, take a look at them below.

Honor View20 Selfies – 25 MP Camera

4) Glass Design, V-shaped texture

The Honor View20 adopts a new futuristic design with a display carrying a hole for its selfie camera. The rest of the display area has no other notches and bezels on the sides, the sides are metallic with tapered edges. On flipping the phone, the back of the phone has a gradient finish glass designed with a V-shaped texture that reflects when the light falls on it.

5) 4,000 mAh Battery With 20W Fast Charging

The Honor View20 packs a large 4,000 mAh battery which seems to be delivering a good battery life as per our past experiences with the Honor smartphones. The battery has been increased from its predecessor, Honor View10 came with a 3,750 mAh versus the 4,000 mAh on the new View20. With the 7nm Kirin 980 CPU and EMUI optimizations, the phone is expected to offer a 2-day battery life.

Besides, the battery can be charged with the Honor’s fast charging technology called SuperCharge that offers a 20W fast charging. The Honor View20 ships with a 5V and 4A charge the battery in 55% in around 30 minutes.

The Honor View20 will be launched in India on 29th January and will be sold exclusively through Amazon India. The price for the View20 is yet to be announced but we are expecting to be somewhere between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000. Can you guess the price? Let us know in the comments.

