Honor Play 8A with Helio P35 SoC and 6.09-inch notched display reported to launch soon in India
Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 10 Lite in India last week. And, the company is all set to launch its flagship Honor View20 in India next week on January 29. However, if the latest report is to be believed, then we will see Honor launching its budget smartphone – the Honor Play 8A – in India soon.
According to a report by MySmartPrice, Honor will launch the Honor Play 8A in India “within the next few weeks.” MySmartPrice claim to have received this information from a trusted source.
The Honor Play 8A was launched in China earlier this month. It is a budget smartphone which is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P35 SoC. The smartphone comes with 3 GB RAM and runs Android Pie-based EMUI 9 out-of-the-box. It is offered in 32 and 64 GB storage variants, and also has a dedicated slot for microSD card that allows storage expansion up to 512 GB.
The Honor Play 8A features a 6.09-inch HD+ notched display which is home to an 8 MP selfie camera. For regular photos, there’s a 13 MP camera at the back which is accompanied by LED flash.
The Honor Play 8A doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner, so users have to rely on Face Unlock if they don’t want to unlock the smartphone with their PIN/Pattern/Password. The smartphone also has a 3020 mAh battery underneath to keep the lights on.
Honor Play 8A Specifications
- CPU: 2.3 GHz Helio P35 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- Operating System: EMUI 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie
- Display: 6.09-inch HD+ (1560 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 32/64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Face Unlock
- Colors: Black, Blue, Gold, Red
- Battery: 3020 mAh
What do you think would be an ideal price of the Honor Play 8A in India?