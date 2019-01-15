Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 8C smartphone in India last year in November. And, the company has kicked off 2019 in India with the launch of Honor 10 Lite. The Honor 10 Lite was first launched in China last year in November.

The Honor 10 Lite is a mid-range smartphone. It is powered by Kirin 710 SoC and is offered in three different memory configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. However, Honor did not launch the 128 GB storage variant in India.

The smartphone boots up to EMUI 9 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie – the latest version of Android.

The Honor 10 Lite sports a 6.21-inch display that has a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. The display has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Well, this aspect ratio helps the Honor 10 Lite achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 91%.

The smartphone also comes with glass-back gradient design, and, will be offered in three colors in India – Sapphire Blue, Sky Blue, and Midnight Black.

For photography, the Honor 10 Lite features a dual camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front inside the water-drop notch. The dual camera setup at the back consists of one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera, whereas, the front snapper is a 24 MP sensor having f/2.0 aperture. The front and rear cameras both come with AI-based features.

Other features on the Honor 10 Lite include a fingerprint scanner at the back for authentication and GPU Turbo. The smartphone is kept on by a 3400 mAh battery which draws power from a micro USB port.

Honor 10 Lite Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X Operating System: EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 415 ppi pixel density

6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 415 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP with AIS, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash

13 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP with AIS, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture with AI Groupfie, AI Beauty, 3D Portrait Lighting and Scene Recognition

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture with AI Groupfie, AI Beauty, 3D Portrait Lighting and Scene Recognition Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo 2.0, HiVision

Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo 2.0, HiVision Colors: Sapphire Blue, Sky Blue, Midnight Black

Sapphire Blue, Sky Blue, Midnight Black Battery: 3400 mAh

Honor 10 Lite Price in India and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: ₹13,999

₹13,999 Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: ₹17,999

₹17,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart from January 20 as well as Honor India’s official website

Honor 10 Lite Offers