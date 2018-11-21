Honor 10 Lite announced with Kirin 710 SoC, up to 6 GB RAM and Android Pie

Back in April this year, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched its Honor 10 flagship smartphone, and then in July, Honor launched the Honor 10 GT with more RAM and GPU Turbo technology. And now, Honor has further expanded its portfolio of 10 series smartphones with the launch of Honor 10 Lite.

While the Honor 10 and Honor 10 GT were flagship smartphones, the Honor 10 Lite, as evident from its name, is a mid-range smartphone. Unlike the Honor 10 and Honor 10 GT which were both powered by Kirin 970 SoC, the Honor 10 Lite is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC.

The Honor 10 Lite comes in three different configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The smartphone also boots up to EMUI 9.0.1 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie – the latest version of Android.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.21-inch IPS LCD display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Oh, and yes, there’s also a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. Having said that, this display helps the Honor 10 Lite achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 90% which is impressive.

In terms of optics, the Honor 10 Lite comes with a dual camera setup at the back which includes one 13 MP snapper and one 2 MP snapper. There’s also a 24 MP single snapper on the front residing in the notch for selfies and video calling. Needless to say, the smartphone also comes with some AI-based camera features in tow, because 2018.

Lastly, the Honor 10 Lite is offered in four colors, and it comes packed with a 3400 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Honor 10 Lite Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 415 ppi pixel density

6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 415 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP with AIS, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash

13 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP with AIS, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo 2.0

Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo 2.0 Colors: Red, Blue, Black, White

Red, Blue, Black, White Battery: 3400 mAh

Honor 10 Lite Price and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: ¥1399 (around $201/₹14,378)

¥1399 (around $201/₹14,378) Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: ¥1699 (around $244/₹17,462)

¥1699 (around $244/₹17,462) Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: ¥1899 (around $273/₹19,516)

¥1899 (around $273/₹19,516) Availability: Goes on sale in China from November 22. No word on availability in other markets.

