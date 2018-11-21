Xiaomi Mi Max and Mi Max Prime receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update in India

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has commenced a full-scale roll-out of its MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update in India. Xiaomi has rolled out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for a total of 11 smartphones in India, and now, the company is rolling out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for two more smartphones in the country – the Mi Max, and the Mi Max Prime.

The Mi Max was launched in India back in June 2016, whereas the Mi Max Prime was launched same year in October. Both the smartphones are similar in terms of design, and they differ only in terms of CPU, RAM, and storage.

The Mi Max is powered by Snapdragon 650 SoC which is paired with 3 GB RAM. The device also has 32 GB of storage on-board. On the other hand, the Mi Max Prime has Snapdragon 652 SoC under the hood which is mated to 4 GB RAM. The Mi Max Prime comes with 128 GB of internal storage, which is four times more than the storage on Mi Max.

The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update rolling out for Mi Max carries version number V10.1.1.0.NBCMIFI, whereas, the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM rolling out for Mi Max Prime carries version number V10.1.1.0.NBDMIFI.

Here’s the changelog of MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Mi Max and Mi Max Prime:

Designed for full screen experience All-new UI is tailored for full screen devices and lets the content take the front stage.

Natural sound system You won’t get tired of natural and ever-changing sounds of the new MIUI. We simplified system sounds and applied smart filters, so you’ll hear something only when you need to. Ambient sounds of the forest, beach, drizzle, stove fire, and summer night will help you to relax and focus on what’s important.

Other improvements and optimizations Other system apps (including Clock and Notes) got a major revamp too!



With Xiaomi rolling out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Mi Max and Mi Max Prime in India, we now have a total of 13 Xiaomi smartphones (14, if we count POCO F1 as well) in the country that are running MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM. Has your Xiaomi smartphone received the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM yet?

