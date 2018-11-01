POCO F1 finally starts receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in India

Xiaomi sub-brand POCO recently confirmed that the POCO F1 would receive the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM this week. Well, staying true to its promise, POCO has finally started rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for the POCO F1 in India.

POCO fans! #DiwaliwithMi just keeps getting better. We have started rolling out MIUI 10 stable for #POCOF1 to all users. It's time to update! Do share your feedback after using it for a couple of days and let us know about your favorite features.@IndiaPOCO — C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) November 1, 2018

Manmohan Chandolu – General Manager of POCO India – announced the roll-out of MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for POCO F1 in India. The POCO F1 was launched in India back in August, and, for those unaware, it booted up to MIUI 9.6 instead of MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM. Well, after more than two months from the launch, the POCO F1 is finally getting a taste of MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM.

The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for POCO F1 is rolling out over-the-air and weighs 592 MB in size. The update carries version number 10.0.4.0.OEJMIFH, and, in addition to bringing in new features to the POCO F1, it also bumps up the Android security patch level to October 1, 2018.

Here’s the changelog of MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for POCO F1:

Designed for full screen experience

All-new full screen gestures will change the way you interact with your device. They can do everything you used buttons for, except they’re faster, smarter, and more convenient.

All-new UI is tailored for full screen devices and lets the content take the front stage.

Natural sound system

You won’t get tired of natural and ever-changing sounds of MIUI 10

We simplified system sounds and applied smart filters, so you’ll hear something only when you need to

Ambient sounds of the forest, beach, drizzle, stove fire, and summer night will help you to relax and focus on what’s important

AI pre-loading

With higher swipe response, MIUI feels smoother than ever in all the familiar places

Other improvements and optimizations

AI brings Portrait mode to single camera devices! Blur the background on your portrait shots and look as gorgeous as you feel

Other system apps (including Clock and Notes) got a major revamp too

The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM should roll-out to all POCO F1 users across the country in a week or two. However, do keep in mind that the update is still based on Android Oreo, and doesn’t bring in Android Pie which is the latest version of Android.

POCO F1 Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM rolling out)

MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM rolling out) Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 403 ppi pixel density

6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 403 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (1.4μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture) dual pixel auto-focus + 5 MP (1.2μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture) with Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Beauty Mode, AI Scene Detection, EIS for video recording, and, dual LED flash

12 MP (1.4μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture) dual pixel auto-focus + 5 MP (1.2μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture) with Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Beauty Mode, AI Scene Detection, EIS for video recording, and, dual LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Super Pixel with f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Detection

20 MP Super Pixel with f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Detection Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB UFS 2.1 (with 8 GB RAM)

64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB UFS 2.1 (with 8 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, LiquiCool Technology, P2i Water Repellent Coating

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, LiquiCool Technology, P2i Water Repellent Coating Colors: Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition (only available with 8 GB RAM variant)

Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition (only available with 8 GB RAM variant) Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 (bundled adapter supports Quick Charge 3.0)

POCO F1 Price in India and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹20,999

₹20,999 Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ₹23,999

₹23,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: ₹28,999

₹28,999 Availability: Available on Mi.com and Flipkart, as well as through Mi Home and Mi Preferred Partner Stores

Image Credit 1, 2