Back in June this year, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO Find X with slider design that conceals the front camera. Then fast forward to last week, Xiaomi launched the Mi MIX 3 with the same design language. And yesterday, Huawei sub-brand Honor too did the same with the Magic 2. Well now, Lenovo becomes the latest brand to join this group by launching the Lenovo Z5 Pro.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro also comes with a slider design that helps the smartphone achieve an almost bezel-less look without having to resort to the use of display notch. The smartphone has minuscule bezels, and hence, there’s no fingerprint scanner or front camera(s) on the chin or top bezel respectively.

The Z5 Pro comes with two selfie cameras, and both of them are housed on the slider that can be accessed by sliding the screen down. As far as the fingerprint scanner is concerned, Lenovo has opted for in-display fingerprint scanner instead of the traditional one for the Z5 Pro. This allows users to unlock the smartphone by placing their registered finger on a specific area of the screen. However, in addition to in-display fingerprint scanner, the Lenovo Z5 Pro also comes with IR Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone with your face.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro comes with a total of four cameras. You already that two are on the front, and the remaining two are on the back. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of one 16 MP and one 24 MP camera, whereas the dual camera setup on the front is a combination of one 16 MP and one 8 MP camera; the latter being an IR camera used for face unlock.

The Z5 Pro sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED display made by Samsung that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. A display with this aspect ratio and lack of front camera on top bezel helps the Z5 Pro achieve a highly impressive screen-to-body ratio of 95.06%.

Speaking about the innards, the Lenovo Z5 Pro comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC which is paired with 6 GB RAM. The smartphone runs ZUI 10 based on Android Oreo, and comes with two storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB. And, keeping the entire package up and running is a 3350 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Lenovo Z5 Pro Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 616

Adreno 616 Operating System: ZUI 10.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ZUI 10.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP + 24 MP with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, AI Super Night Scene Mode, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash

16 MP + 24 MP with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, AI Super Night Scene Mode, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP + 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture

16 MP + 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 MIMO, NFC, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 MIMO, NFC, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, AI Call Noise Reduction, Built-in Security Chip

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, AI Call Noise Reduction, Built-in Security Chip Colors: Ceramic Black

Ceramic Black Battery: 3350 mAh

Lenovo Z5 Pro Price and Availability

Price of 64 GB storage variant: ¥1998 (around $287/₹21,150)

¥1998 (around $287/₹21,150) Price of 128 GB storage variant: ¥2298 (around $330/₹24,325)

¥2298 (around $330/₹24,325) Availability: Goes on sale in China from November 10. No word on availability in other markets

