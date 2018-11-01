OnePlus 6T goes on sale in India: Here are the pricing and offer details

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6T in India a day before yesterday, and, it’s now available for purchase in the country.

The OnePlus 6T is available for purchase online exclusively through Amazon India as well as OnePlus India’s official website. It comes in three configurations – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The base variant is priced at ₹37,999 and is available only in Mirror Black color. The mid variant is priced at ₹41,999 and is available in both Mirror Black and Midnight Black colors. And, the top-end variant is priced at ₹45,999 and is available only in Midnight Black color.

The OnePlus 6T isn’t much different than the OnePlus 6, but, it now comes with a smaller notch, bigger battery, and in-display fingerprint scanner. And yes, the headphone jack that was present on the OnePlus 6 has been removed from the OnePlus 6T.

Also Read: Xiaomi trolls OnePlus in India, distributes free calculators and puts road signs around 6T launch event venue

You can check out the full specs and launch offers of OnePlus 6T down below.

OnePlus 6T Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie

OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 6, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Night Mode, Reading Mode

6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 6, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Night Mode, Reading Mode Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX 519, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, EIS, OIS, PDAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX 376K, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, Nightscape, Studio Lighting, HDR, 4K recording at 30/60 FPS, 1080p recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p recording at 30 FPS, Super Slow Motion recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 780 FPS) and dual-LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX 519, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, EIS, OIS, PDAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX 376K, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, Nightscape, Studio Lighting, HDR, 4K recording at 30/60 FPS, 1080p recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p recording at 30 FPS, Super Slow Motion recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 780 FPS) and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX 371) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, Portrait Mode, Studio Lighting, HDR and Screen Flash

16 MP (Sony IMX 371) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, Portrait Mode, Studio Lighting, HDR and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM variants), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM variant) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM variants), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM variant) UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), 2×2 MIMO, USB OTG, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), 2×2 MIMO, USB OTG, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Screen Unlock), Face Unlock, Water Resistant, Alert Slider, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, aptX, aptX HD, Smart Boost, Navigation Gestures 2.0

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Screen Unlock), Face Unlock, Water Resistant, Alert Slider, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, aptX, aptX HD, Smart Boost, Navigation Gestures 2.0 Colors: Mirror Black, Midnight Black

Mirror Black, Midnight Black Battery: 3700 mAh with OnePlus Fast Charge (5V/4A)

OnePlus 6T Price in India and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (in Mirror Black only): ₹37,999

₹37,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (in Mirror Black and Midnight Black): ₹41,999

₹41,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage (in Midnight Black only): ₹45,999

₹45,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India as well as OnePlus India’s official website. Will go on sale through Reliance Digital and Croma stores across the country from November 3.

OnePlus 6T Launch Offers