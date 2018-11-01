OnePlus 6T goes on sale in India: Here are the pricing and offer details
Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6T in India a day before yesterday, and, it’s now available for purchase in the country.
The OnePlus 6T is available for purchase online exclusively through Amazon India as well as OnePlus India’s official website. It comes in three configurations – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The base variant is priced at ₹37,999 and is available only in Mirror Black color. The mid variant is priced at ₹41,999 and is available in both Mirror Black and Midnight Black colors. And, the top-end variant is priced at ₹45,999 and is available only in Midnight Black color.
The OnePlus 6T isn’t much different than the OnePlus 6, but, it now comes with a smaller notch, bigger battery, and in-display fingerprint scanner. And yes, the headphone jack that was present on the OnePlus 6 has been removed from the OnePlus 6T.
You can check out the full specs and launch offers of OnePlus 6T down below.
OnePlus 6T Specifications
- CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X
- GPU: Adreno 630
- Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie
- Display: 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 6, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Night Mode, Reading Mode
- Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX 519, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, EIS, OIS, PDAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX 376K, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, Nightscape, Studio Lighting, HDR, 4K recording at 30/60 FPS, 1080p recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p recording at 30 FPS, Super Slow Motion recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 780 FPS) and dual-LED flash
- Front Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX 371) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, Portrait Mode, Studio Lighting, HDR and Screen Flash
- Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM variants), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM variant) UFS 2.1 2-Lane
- SIM: Dual Nano
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), 2×2 MIMO, USB OTG, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)
- Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Screen Unlock), Face Unlock, Water Resistant, Alert Slider, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, aptX, aptX HD, Smart Boost, Navigation Gestures 2.0
- Colors: Mirror Black, Midnight Black
- Battery: 3700 mAh with OnePlus Fast Charge (5V/4A)
OnePlus 6T Price in India and Availability
- Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (in Mirror Black only): ₹37,999
- Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (in Mirror Black and Midnight Black): ₹41,999
- Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage (in Midnight Black only): ₹45,999
- Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India as well as OnePlus India’s official website. Will go on sale through Reliance Digital and Croma stores across the country from November 3.
OnePlus 6T Launch Offers
- ₹2000 instant cashback on purchases through ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards
- ₹2000 instant cashback on purchases through Citi Bank Credit Cards
- No-cost EMI
- Discount of up to ₹500 on any Kindle eBook
- Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection worth ₹2000 on opening a Kotak 811 account
- Cashback of ₹5400 from Reliance Jio in the form of 36 vouchers worth ₹150 each
- Up to 3 Terabytes of additional 4G data from Reliance Jio
- ₹1000 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay balance