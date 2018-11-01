nubia X announced with dual camera, dual display and dual fingerprint scanner

Last week, we saw Xiaomi announce the Mi MIX 3 with slide-out cameras and an almost bezel-less design. Then yesterday, Huawei sub-brand Honor announced the Magic 2 which too follows the same design language. And now, ZTE sub-brand nubia has announced the nubia X. Well, this smartphone doesn’t come with slide-out cameras that make it unique, but it comes with dual displays that help it stand out from the rest.

Yes, you read that right. The nubia X comes with dual displays – a primary display on the front and a secondary display at the back. The display on the front is an LCD panel whereas the one on the back is an AMOLED panel.

The primary display on the front measures 6.26-inch diagonally and has a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. This helps the smartphone achieve a bezel-less look and an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93.6%, which is further aided by the lack of front camera(s); more on that later.

That said, the secondary display on the back of nubia X is a bit smaller as it measures 5.1-inch diagonally. Like the front display, the rear display also has aspect ratio of 19:9, but has a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.

The nubia X doesn’t come with a camera on the front because of which the smartphone is able to flaunt tiny bezels. You might be wondering how would one take selfies with the nubia X then. Well, the answer is rear cameras.

The nubia X comes dual cameras at the back which can also be used to take selfies and make video calls. This is one of the reasons why nubia threw in a secondary display at the back of the phone so that you could see yourself while taking a selfie or making a video call. The dual camera setup at the back on nubia X includes one 16 MP and one 24 MP snapper.

In addition to being useful while taking selfies and making video calls, the 5.1-inch secondary display at the back also has some other uses. As it’s an Always-On Display, it can be used to show different information like time and date. You can also have some funky designs or inspirational quotes displayed on the screen. Besides, you can also use it as an additional controller while gaming. However, we are skeptical about the usefulness and efficiency of the secondary display as an additional controller for gaming.

With that being said, the nubia X not only comes with dual cameras and dual display, it also comes with dual fingerprint scanner. Yes, this smartphone rocks two fingerprint scanners – one on the left and the other on the right. The nubia X comes with two fingerprint scanners only because it comes with two displays, so that it’s easier for the users to unlock the phone depending on which way they are using it. Oh, and yes, these fingerprint scanners can also be used as navigation buttons.

Speaking about the innards, the nubia X comes with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 chip which is laced with 6 or 8 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage whereas the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 128 and 256 GB of internal storage.

The nubia X is offered in four colors, runs Android 8.1 Oreo, and comes with a 3800 mAh battery that fuels the entire package. It doesn’t come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack though, so you will have to use the USB Type-C port for both charging as well as listening to music.

nubia X Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: nubia UI 6.0.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

nubia UI 6.0.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Primary Display: 6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3

6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 Secondary Display: 5.1-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) Always-On AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3

5.1-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) Always-On AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 24 MP (f/1.7 aperture) with PDAF, NeoVision 8.0, AI Scene Recognition and LED flash

16 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 24 MP (f/1.7 aperture) with PDAF, NeoVision 8.0, AI Scene Recognition and LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Dual Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner

Dual Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3800 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

nubia X Price and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥3299 (around $474/₹34,975)

¥3299 (around $474/₹34,975) Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥3699 (around $532/₹39,216)

¥3699 (around $532/₹39,216) Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: ¥4199 (around $604/₹44,520)

¥4199 (around $604/₹44,520) Availability: Goes on sale from November 5 in China. No word on availability in other markets.

