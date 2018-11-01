Honor

Honor Magic 2 unveiled with slider design, six cameras and in-display fingerprint scanner

By Sagar Bakre
Back in June this year, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO Find X with slider design. What that means is that the smartphone came with slider that accommodated the front (and rear) cameras for an almost bezel-less design. Fast forward to last week, Xiaomi unveiled its Mi MIX 3 which too came with slide-out camera design. And now, we have more smartphone brand joining this group – Honor. At an event in Beijing, Honor unveiled the Honor Magic 2 smartphone with slider design. The Magic 2 was teased back in August this year at the global launch of Honor Play.

The Honor Magic 2 comes with a slider that accommodates the front cameras, thus allowing the phone to achieve an almost bezel-less look without having to resort to a notched display. The Honor Magic 2 boasts a 6.39-inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The bezels around all the four sides of the display are minuscule. As a result, the phone doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner on the bottom bezel, and neither front cameras on the top bezel. That said, you do have the earpiece above the display.

Slider closed (left); Slider open (right)

The front cameras are placed on the slider that can be accessed by sliding the screen down. However, unlike the Find X which houses both the front and rear cameras on its slider, the Magic 2 only houses the front cameras. The rear cameras are placed on the back of the smartphone that’s covered with glass.

Slider closed (left); Slider open (right)

Having said that, the Honor Magic 2 comes with a total of six cameras – three each on the front and back. The triple camera setup on the back of the phone is placed in the top-left corner in vertical orientation. This setup includes one 16 MP RGB camera, one 24 MP Monochrome camera, and one 16 MP Ultra-Wide angle camera.

The triple camera setup on the front consists of one 16 MP camera and two 2 MP cameras – one of which is a depth sensor to add bokeh effect, with the other one being used for 3D Face Unlock. That said, as this is 2018, the Honor Magic 2 also comes with AI-based camera features in addition to 3D Qmoji.

Speaking about the innards, the Honor Magic 2 is powered by Kirin 980 SoC which is the latest and greatest flagship chip from the company. The smartphone is offered in three different configurations – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

Like we already said, the Honor Magic 2 comes with 3D Face Unlock that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone, but, in addition to that it also comes with a fingerprint scanner. Of course, you won’t see a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone or on the front on the chin. Well that’s because the Magic 2 comes with in-display fingerprint scanner that lets you unlock the smartphone by placing your finger on a designated area of the screen.

You can choose the Magic 2 from three colors – Gradient Black, Gradient Red, and Gradient Blue. The smartphone also packs in a 3500 mAh battery which supports 40 Magic Charge fast charging technology. Honor says it can charge the battery up to 50% in 15 minutes.

Honor Magic 2 Specifications

  • CPU: 2.6 GHz Kirin 980 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X
  • GPU: Mali-76
  • Operating System: Magic UI 2.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie
  • Display: 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 403 ppi pixel density
  • Rear Camera: 16 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 24 MP (Monochrome, f/1.8 aperture) + 16 MP (Ultra-Wide angle, f/2.2 aperture) with AIS and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0 aperture) + 2 MP (depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture)
  • Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM)
  • SIM: Dual
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)
  • Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 3D Face Unlock, 3D Qmoji, IPX2 certification, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, Yoyo Virtual Assistant
  • Colors: Gradient Black, Gradient Red, Gradient Blue
  • Battery: 3500 mAh with Magic Charge 40 W (10V/4A) fast charging

Honor Magic 2 Price and Availability

  • Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥3799 (around $545/₹40,265)
  • Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥4299 (around $617/₹45,565)
  • Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: ¥4799 (around $688/₹50,864)
  • Availability: Goes on sale from November 6 in China. No word on availability in other markets.

