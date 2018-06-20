OPPO Find X is a smartphone that comes with slide-out cameras and almost bezel-less design

We have seen a lot of smartphones this year that came with a notch to go “bezel-less” and offer more screen real estate to the users. We also saw smartphones like the Vivo APEX and the recently announced Vivo NEX that actually have a bezel-less design (sans the notch) and an impressive screen-to-body ratio of over 90%. Vivo achieved this by opting for an elevating front camera design. Well now, OPPO – yet another Chinese smartphone brand – has went a step ahead and has announced the OPPO Find X that has its front as well as rear cameras tucked inside a slider.

Yes, the OPPO Find X comes with a slider which pops-up from inside the smartphone to reveal the front and rear cameras. This helps OPPO get closer to bezel-less design without having to throw in a notch. And, what’s good to see is that the bottom bezel (or chin, as many of you like to call) is also pretty small.

Thanks to this slide-out camera design, the OPPO Find X has a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8% which is more than the screen-to-body ratio of 91.24% of Vivo NEX. That said, while this kind of design does help OPPO offer more screen real estate, achieve almost bezel-less look, and ditch the notch, it does pose some questions about durability – especially because the smartphone doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner and you have to rely on Face Unlock.

If you are someone who is lazy enough to type in PIN/Password and use Face Unlock instead, the slider will pop-up to reveal the camera because the front camera will need to recognize your face to unlock the smartphone. And, this happens each and every time you unlock the smartphone, or even take a picture.

However, OPPO has said that it has put this slider design through durability tests for 3,00,000+ times, hence, we hope that users will not face any mechanical failures any time soon. Having said that, apart from housing the front and rear cameras, the slider on the OPPO Find X also houses an array of sensors on the front for O-Face Recognition technology which is a face recognition technology that OPPO says is 20 times faster than fingerprint recognition.

With that being said, the back of the OPPO Find X is covered with glass, while the front boasts a 6.42-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. For photography, the Find X has a 25 MP “AI-enhanced 3D camera” on the front, and on the back, it has a dual camera setup which is a combination of one 16 MP and 20 MP camera.

The cameras also come with features like 3D lighting for portrait shots and 3D Omoji, both of which are similar to Apple’s Portrait Lighting and Animoji.

Speaking about the innards, the OPPO Find X is a flagship smartphone, and hence, it comes powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with 8 GB RAM. The smartphone has 256 GB of internal storage and runs ColorOS 5.1 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The OPPO Find X is offered in two colors – Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue – and, it ships with a 3730 mAh battery which supports VOOC Flash Charge.

OPPO Find X Lamborghini Edition

Alongside announcing the Find X, OPPO also announced the OPPO Find X Lamborghini Edition. The Lamborghini Edition is similar to the standard variant, except that it features a carbon fibre back with Lamborghini logo, 512 GB internal storage, and, a 3400 mAh battery with support for Super VOOC charging technology that charges the phone from 0 to 100% in 35 minutes.

OPPO Find X Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.42-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.42-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP + 20 MP with OIS, Portrait Mode, AI-based Scene Recognition and LED flash

16 MP + 20 MP with OIS, Portrait Mode, AI-based Scene Recognition and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP AI-enhanced with 3D lighting

25 MP AI-enhanced with 3D lighting Internal Storage: 256 GB

256 GB Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Other: O-Face Recognition (Face Unlock), 3D Omoji

O-Face Recognition (Face Unlock), 3D Omoji Colors: Bordeaux Red, Glacier Blue

Bordeaux Red, Glacier Blue Battery: 3730 mAh with VOOC Flash Charging

OPPO Find X Price and Availability