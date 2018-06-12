We have largely been discussing the notch on Android phones, however, Vivo suddenly flips the game and brings a notch-less phone on the table. Meet the new Vivo Nex S, a completely evolved bezel-less smartphone that boasts a stunning 91.24% screen-to-body ratio and with an under-display fingerprint scanner of course.

The Vivo Nex S is the retail outcome of the Apex concept unveiled during the MWC 2018. More importantly, it’s highlighting the Ultra Full View display sized at 6.59-inch and uses a Super AMOLED Full HD+ panel (2316 x 1080 pixels) making an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.

After the Vivo X21 which has its in-display fingerprint scanner at just one spot, the Nex S is the second smartphone to sport the same. Vivo opts in for a 3rd generation in-display fingerprint scanner that’s being concealed underneath the display. And it’s no wonder other smartphone makers will follow the trails of the Vivo’s fingerprint tech.

The question remains ‘if the notch is gone, where’s the selfie camera and earpiece?‘. There’s a periscope-style 8 MP selfie camera that pops out when you intend to take a selfie and retracts once you’ve done snapping. The earpiece speaker is moved into the screen and uses Screen SoundCasting Technology that delivers bass and softer treble.

The camera on the rear side is a dual setup 12 MP f/1.8 + 5 MP f/2.4, much similar to the Vivo X21. On paper, the cameras on the phone look mainstream and rivals can easily overcome with a bigger number, but perhaps, it may surprise us with the results.

After all these, the fastest Qualcomm chip Snapdragon 845 sits right beneath the display with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage. The Vivo Nex S is powered by a quite big 4,000 mAh battery that can be charged quickly with its fast charger (22.5W).

On top of it, it’s backed with the latest Android i.e. version 8.1 Oreo and Funtouch OS 4.0 interface which also packs a bunch of AI features. The Vivo NEX S adds in a voice assistant called Jovi that summons by a dedicated key on the side (similar to the Samsung’s Bixby).

Speaking of the availability of the phone, it will go up for pre-orders from tomorrow i.e. 13th June 2018. You will be able to buy it in offline stores on from 23rd June 2018.

The price for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is at CNY 4,498 (~$702 OR Rs 47,394) whereas the top variant with 256 GB storage is at CNY 4,998 (~$780 OR Rs 52,663). There’s currently no information on the international availability.

Vivo Nex S Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch Super AMOLED Ultra Full View display, Full HD+ resolution (2316 x 1080 pixels), 19.3:9 aspect ratio

6.59-inch Super AMOLED Ultra Full View display, Full HD+ resolution (2316 x 1080 pixels), 19.3:9 aspect ratio Software: FunTouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

FunTouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, under the display

Yes, under the display Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 64-bit

Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 64-bit GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Memory: 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.1, no microSD support

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.1, no microSD support Main Camera: Dual cameras (12 MP + 5 MP), 12 MP f/1.8 dual pixel PDAF + 5 MP f/2.4, 4-axis OIS, dual-tone LED

Dual cameras (12 MP + 5 MP), 12 MP f/1.8 dual pixel PDAF + 5 MP f/2.4, 4-axis OIS, dual-tone LED Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0, periscope-style

8 MP f/2.0, periscope-style Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi (dual band), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi (dual band), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery: 4,000 mAh, fast charging via 22.5W charger

4,000 mAh, fast charging via 22.5W charger Colors: Black, Red

Black, Red Dimensions: 162 mm x 77 mm x 8 mm

162 mm x 77 mm x 8 mm Weight: 199 grams

Vivo Nex S Price & Availability