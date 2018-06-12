Apps

Uber launches Uber Lite app in India; comes in just 5 MB size

By Divyang Makwana
0

Uber launches Uber Lite app in India comes in just 5 MB size to entry-level smartphones like Android Oreo Go Edition devices. Unlike the main Uber app that’s sized 40 MB, the Uber Lite app is just 5 MB in size.

Uber-Lite-app

On the contrary, the Ola has its lite app in 1 MB versus the 5 MB Uber Lite. The Uber Lite app is also compatible with older versions of Android, minimum OS requirement is Android 4.1 and above. It works even on slower networks i.e. 2G and books a ride in just four finger taps.

It offers a plain no-animation text-based interface with minimalist-design map and animated cars in it for booking. This ensures faster booking and less data utilization. There’s no Maps view offered as in the main Uber app, instead uses GPS location to find popular landmarks nearby. You can then tap the nearby preferred location and get a cab.

The Uber Lite is available in selected cities such as Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Delhi as of now and might expand to other cities later. Users in these cities can join the waitlist to get early access to Uber Lite.

Register on this link to be the first to try the Uber Lite app.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like
Apps

Facebook will now show you all your memories at one place

Apps

15 Best Football Games for Android – FIFA 2018

Apps

Instagram now lets you reshare Stories that you are mentioned in

Apps

You might soon be able to post hour long videos on Instagram

Leave a Reply

avatar