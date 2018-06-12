Uber launches Uber Lite app in India comes in just 5 MB size to entry-level smartphones like Android Oreo Go Edition devices. Unlike the main Uber app that’s sized 40 MB, the Uber Lite app is just 5 MB in size.

On the contrary, the Ola has its lite app in 1 MB versus the 5 MB Uber Lite. The Uber Lite app is also compatible with older versions of Android, minimum OS requirement is Android 4.1 and above. It works even on slower networks i.e. 2G and books a ride in just four finger taps.

It offers a plain no-animation text-based interface with minimalist-design map and animated cars in it for booking. This ensures faster booking and less data utilization. There’s no Maps view offered as in the main Uber app, instead uses GPS location to find popular landmarks nearby. You can then tap the nearby preferred location and get a cab.

The Uber Lite is available in selected cities such as Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Delhi as of now and might expand to other cities later. Users in these cities can join the waitlist to get early access to Uber Lite.

Register on this link to be the first to try the Uber Lite app.