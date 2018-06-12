Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 spotted on Geekbench

Qualcomm recently announced its first 7-series SoC, the Snapdragon 710. It was announced as a follow-up and upgrade to Snapdragon 660, which would be powering upper mid-range devices. We also saw Mi 8 SE, which was the first device to be powered by Snapdragon 710.

Now, the unannounced Snapdragon 680 has been spotted on the Geekbench listing, which was uploaded on June 11, 2018. It has scored 1940 for the single-core performance and 5153 for multi-core performance. We can’t see the name of the device on the Geekbench listing as it’s simply mentioned as sdm680, in this case. This suggests that Qualcomm is using a testing device for this chip. The device powered by this processor is supposed to have 6GB RAM and would be running on Android 8.1. Even though, we don’t know much about the device, we can speculate that This SoC would be a hexa-core processor, with the base frequency of 2.15GHz. Also, this might be fabricated on the 14nm manufacturing process, just like the recent 6-series Snapdragon SoCs.

The clock speed on Snapdragon 680 is almost like Snapdragon 820, which powered devices like OnePlus 3. The Snapdragon 680 would probably replace Snapdragon 660 as and when it launches and would be placed in the mid-range devices while the Snapdragon 710 which was launched earlier would power the upper mid-range devices. Also, there are some rumours of a mid-range Pixel device, which might be powered by Snapdragon 710 as well.