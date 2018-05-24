Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform announced, brings AI to mid-range smartphones

Qualcomm has announced the first SoC in the new 700 series – Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform built on 10nm LPP technology featuring octa-core Kryo 360 CPU. The Snapdragon 710 brings multi-core AI Engine, faster X15 LTE modem, and better performance to the midrange smartphones.

Compared to the Snapdragon 660, the new mobile platform promises 2X overall performance improvements in AI apps, up to 20% overall uplift in performance, 25% faster web browsing and 15% faster app launch times.

“The Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform is the first in the newly defined and highly significant 700-tier, offering technologies and features previously only available in our premium-tier mobile platforms. By incorporating key AI capabilities and performance advancements, the Snapdragon 710 is designed to transform our customers’ products into the ultimate personal assistant, enhancing critical everyday consumer experiences, such as high-end camera features that will benefit from on-device high-speed AI processing, without sacrificing battery life”, said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

About the CPU, there are a total of eight cores clocked at a maximum 2.2 GHz. Two Kryo 360 cores are high-performance built on the Cortex-A75 architecture and clocked at 2.2 GHz while the rest of the six Kryo 360 cores are power-efficient cores built on the Cortex-A55 architecture and clocked at 1.7 GHz.

There’s a new 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra 250 ISP supporting 32 MP (single) or 20 MP (dual) camera with enhanced low light photography, 4K video recording, image stabilization, real-time bokeh effects and Face Unlock with active depth sensing.

There’s a new addition to the GPU as well, Adreno 616 consumes 40% less power for both gaming and 4K HDR video playback and 20% less power while video streaming as compared Snapdragon 660.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform is available for OEMs and expected to be seen on mobile devices in the Q2 2018.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Specifications